Sister Grace Cascia, SSJ, 93, nurse and pastoral associate

July 17, 1927 – March 11, 2021

Sister Grace Cascia, a nurse and pastoral associate, died Thursday in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence. She was 93.

Born in Buffalo, one of three children, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1944 and pronounced her final vows in August 1950.

Formerly Sister Ann Christine, she taught primary and middle grades for eight years in Catholic schools in Buffalo, Medina and Dunkirk. She then moved to Lackawanna, serving at Our Lady of Victory Infant Home and Our Lady of Victory Academy.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in nursing from D’Youville College in 1962, she was a pediatric nurse and later a head nurse at Our Lady of Victory Hospital until 1974. For several years, she was an office assistant for Dr. James Dunn.

Sister Grace began a new ministry as pastoral associate in 1978 and served at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Buffalo for 20 years. After she retired in 1999, she performed various volunteer duties and assisted family members.

Survivors include a sister, Donata “Dinny” Battista, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be offered by the Sisters of St. Joseph at a later date.

