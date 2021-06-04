Sister Francis Marie Vallone, 96, was Franciscan nun for 75 years

May 6, 1925 – May 28, 2021
Sister Francis Marie Vallone, a Franciscan nun for 75 years, taught religion and assisted applicants and new members in her early years in the order.
In her later years, Sister Vallone developed ministries to the elderly, including those living in nursing homes.
"She loved her ministries," said Sister Peggy Wetzel, of the Western New York regional office. "She loved people and to be able to serve them."
Sister Vallone died at age 96 in Mercy Center in Lackawanna, where she had lived for several months.
She was born Josephine Vallone on the West Side, the middle child of five and only daughter of Italian immigrants Frank and Frances Vallone. The family belonged to Holy Cross parish.
At Grover Cleveland High School, Sister Vallone was elected girls' treasurer of her senior class. She took secretarial courses and graduated in the class of 1944.
A few years after her graduation, Sister Vallone entered the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child, an order that was founded in the Diocese of Buffalo in 1927 to provide religious instruction to the children of Italian immigrants. She was a member of that order for 60 years, providing religious instruction to Catholic children who attended public schools.
After her order united with two other communities, she spent her final 15 years as a Sister of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities.
As a young nun, she took college courses at Medaille and Canisius colleges, St. Bonaventure University; Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and Boston University.
During the summers, the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child, known as "Blue Nuns," went door-to-door gathering information from households in their parishes to better understand their needs. Sister Vallone spent many summers conducting these parish censuses in Buffalo and in San Antonio, where the Sisters of the Divine Child expanded.
From 1963 to 1970, she served as director of postulants and novices for the order, and later as secretary to the community.
Sister Vallone lived and worked in Mayville, Cattaraugus, Batavia and Belmont, N.Y. She was assigned to St. Mary of the Lake in Hamburg from 1981 to 1990 and St. Joseph’s in Niagara Falls, where she served as associate pastor, from 1990 to 2005.
From 2005 to 2017, Sister Vallone assisted elderly people who were moving from their homes. She was also a pastoral visitor to people in several assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Western New York. In 2007, Sister Vallone was named Volunteer of the Year at Elderwood.
Most recently, Sister Vallone spent her time as a prayer minister, praying for those in need.
Sister Vallone is survived by one of her four brothers, Richard Vallone, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in SS Peter and Paul Church, Williamsville.