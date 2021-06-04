Sister Francis Marie Vallone, 96, was Franciscan nun for 75 years

After her order united with two other communities, she spent her final 15 years as a Sister of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities.

As a young nun, she took college courses at Medaille and Canisius colleges, St. Bonaventure University; Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and Boston University.

During the summers, the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child, known as "Blue Nuns," went door-to-door gathering information from households in their parishes to better understand their needs. Sister Vallone spent many summers conducting these parish censuses in Buffalo and in San Antonio, where the Sisters of the Divine Child expanded.

From 1963 to 1970, she served as director of postulants and novices for the order, and later as secretary to the community.

Sister Vallone lived and worked in Mayville, Cattaraugus, Batavia and Belmont, N.Y. She was assigned to St. Mary of the Lake in Hamburg from 1981 to 1990 and St. Joseph’s in Niagara Falls, where she served as associate pastor, from 1990 to 2005.