Sister Eileen Pinkel, OSF, 89, teacher, pastoral caregiver

March 23, 1933 – Oct. 16, 2022

Sister Eileen Pinkel, OSF, a teacher, pastoral caregiver and musician, died Oct. 16 in Autumn View Health Care Facility, Hamburg. She was 89.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of seven children, she acted in plays and sang in choruses while attending Mount St. Mary's Academy and D'Youville College, now D'Youville University. She also performed in CYO one-act play competitions in her home parish, St. Paul's in Kenmore.

Assigned as a student teacher to Holy Name School in Buffalo, she got to know members of the Sisters of St. Francis and entered the community in 1953, becoming Sister Elizabeth Ann.

She continued at Rosary Hill College, now Daemen University, and at Canisius College, majoring in education with additional studies in music and English.

In her 27 years as an educator, she taught elementary and high school classes in Clarence, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville and Buffalo. She began working in pastoral care in 1978, became a certified pastoral assistant and worked at various nursing homes, including St. Francis Geriatric Center in the former St. Francis Hospital in North Buffalo.

Sister Eileen served as a liturgist and organist in the Sisters of St. Francis Motherhouse. She was a member of the Church Musicians Guild of Buffalo and the Buffalo Choral Arts Society.

One of her brothers, Dr. Donald Pinkel, a cancer researcher at what was then Roswell Park Memorial Institute in the 1950s, helped develop a cure for childhood leukemia and was recruited to build the treatment and research facilities from the ground up at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., in the 1960s. He died March 9.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.