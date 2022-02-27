Sister Eileen Joyce, SSJ, 81, teacher and school administrator

Sept. 24, 1940 – Feb. 25, 2022

Sister Eileen Joyce, SSJ, a teacher and administrator in Catholic elementary schools, died Feb. 25 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. She was 81.

Born Agnes Joyce in Buffalo, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1958 and pronounced her final vows in 1966, the same year she completed a bachelor’s degree in education at Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College.

She began teaching primary grades in diocesan elementary schools in Buffalo in 1961 and served 11 years at Good Shepherd School in Pendleton as a teacher and administrator. She was principal when the school closed in 1987.

Sister Joyce went on to teach religion and social studies in sixth to eighth grades at Our Mother of Good Counsel School in Blasdell until 2004, then became assistant principal of Our Lady of Victory School in Lackawanna.

She moved to the Sisters Residence in Clarence in 2011, serving as an administrative assistant. She also was a trustee of Mount St. Joseph Academy.