Sister Edward Marie Abar, RSM, 78, had ministry in food service

Sept. 4, 1942 – March 16, 2021

Sister Edward Marie Abar, RSM, whose ministry in food service in faith-based facilities earned her the nickname “Sister Cookie,” died March 16. She was 78.

Born Jacqueline Ann Abar in Johnson City, one of three children, she grew up in Niagara Falls. She attended St. Mary Elementary School and Madonna High School before entering the Sisters of Mercy in 1964, taking the name Edward Marie in honor of her father.

Adept at cooking and baking, her first assignment was Mercygrove Convent, House of Prayer and Vacation Center in LeRoy.

She went on to serve at St. Luke Manor, the former St. Jerome’s Hospital in Batavia, Mount Mercy Convent in Buffalo, Our Lady of Mercy Convent in Orchard Park and the Mercy Center in Buffalo. Her regular trips to redeem cans and bottles for money generated funds that helped the needy.

In recent years, she has been a sacristan, taking care of the Mercy Center Chapel and housekeeping.

Survivors include a sister, Sister Mary Jacqueline, who is also a Sister of Mercy.

Services at Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Road, will be private.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.