Sister Catherine Meiler, OSF, 83, primary grade teacher in Catholic schools

Sept. 8, 1937 – Sept. 6, 2021

Sister Catherine Meiler, OSF, a primary grade teacher in Catholic schools, died Sept. 8 in Garden Gate Health Care Facility, Cheektowaga, two days before her 84th birthday.

Born Catherine Margaret Meiler in Lancaster, one of six children, she graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster in 1956 and entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Sept. 8, 1956. She took the name Sister Jude Therese and later returned to her baptismal name.

Sister Catherine attended St. Clare College in Williamsville and Medaille College, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. She also received a certificate as a catechist from the Diocese of Buffalo.

She taught primary grades for 38 years in several schools, including St. Francis of Assisi in the City of Tonawanda, Nativity of Our Lord in Clarence, SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville, St. Vincent de Paul in Elma and Our Lady of Pompeii in Lancaster.

She taught for 16 years at St. Aloysius School in Springville, where she was chosen as Teacher of the Month in June 1997.

She also loved to watch and participate in all sports. She was inducted into the St. Mary’s High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994.