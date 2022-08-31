Sister Carleen Marie Stengel, OSF, 83, elementary and junior high school teacher

June 30, 1938 – Aug. 28, 2022

Sister Carleen Marie Stengel, OSF, an elementary and junior high school teacher, died Aug. 28. She was 83.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of five children and the only girl, her family operated Stengel's Delicatessen on Bailey Avenue.

She attended Bishop O'Hern High School and entered the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities in 1956.

Sister Carleen taught for 46 years in schools sponsored by the community, including Infant of Prague in Cheektowaga, St. Francis of Assisi in the City of Tonawanda, St. Mary's in Swormville, Most Holy Redeemer in Buffalo, Fourteen Holy Helpers in Gardenville and St. Aloysius of Springville. She also ministered to the sick and homebound.

She enjoyed outdoor activities, including cross-country skiing, ice skating, swimming, canoeing and hiking, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. She also loved to travel and read.

Survivors include two nephews. One of her brothers, the Rev. Paul F. Stengel, was a Catholic priest and high school mathematics teacher. He died in 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Wednesday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.