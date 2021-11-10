Sister Beatrice M. Venditti, OSF, 91, teacher in Catholic schools

Feb. 19, 1930 – Nov. 3, 2021

Sister Beatrice M. Venditti, OSF, a Sister of St. Francis for 75 years and a teacher in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo, died Nov. 3. She was 91.

Born Margaret Venditti in Elma, she was the seventh of eight children. She attended Annunciation School in Elma and entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Sept. 17, 1946.

Taking the name Sister M. Beatrice, she completed high school at Bishop Neumann High School in Williamsville and earned a bachelor’s degree at Mount St. Joseph’s Teachers College, now Medaille College.

From 1949 to 1955, she cared for the older boys and girls living at the German Roman Catholic Orphanage, which oversaw the home for children on Dodge Street in Buffalo.

She then taught at Catholic schools in the Town of Tonawanda, Silver Creek, Buffalo, Gardenville, East Eden, Cheektowaga, Strykersville, Springville, Lancaster and Hamburg from 1955 to 1990.

She served for two years in an outreach program at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Hamburg, then was director of pastoral care at the former St. Francis Home in Williamsville for 20 years. From 1993 to 1997, she also served as director of the Franciscan Associate Program.