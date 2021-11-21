Sister Beatrice Leising, OSF, 76, educator, volunteer who assisted the homeless

Jan. 4, 1945 – Nov. 18, 2021
Sister Beatrice Leising, OSF, a teacher, school principal and volunteer who assisted the homeless, died Nov. 18. She was 76.
Born at home on a 100-acre farm in Akron during a blizzard, she was one of six children. A twin sister, Elizabeth, lived only a few days. Her home parish was St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Crittenden and she attended St. John the Baptist School in Alden and was a 1963 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Batavia, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.
After she entered the Sisters of St. Francis in September 1963 as Sister Jean Elizabeth, she continued her education at Mount St. Clare Junior College in Iowa, Medaille College and Canisius College. She professed her final vows on July 3, 1971.
Sister Beatrice taught at St. Gregory the Great School in Amherst, St. Mary’s School in Strykersville and Infant of Prague School in Cheektowaga, then served as principal at Nativity of Our Lord School in Clarence and St. James School in Buffalo.
In the early 1980s, she helped open the Little Portion Friary in Buffalo, which provides shelter and other services for the homeless and was a volunteer there for 15 years.
From 1997 to 2013, she took various leadership roles with the Sisters of St. Francis. She was a councilor of the Sisters of St. Francis Third Order Regular of Buffalo and later became assistant general minister. She also was the order’s director of development.
Serving on numerous boards, she chaired the Peace and Justice Committee for the WNY Region of the Sisters of St. Francis. She was a member of the board of directors of Holy Family Home in Williamsville and Mount St. Mary’s Long Term Care in Niagara Falls.
She also was a director of the Mill Street Foundation, the Buffalo Diocesan Counseling Center and the Sisters of St. Francis Financial Advisory Committee and Development Advisory Committee.
She chaired the Development Committee for Vive Inc. and as a member of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious and VOICE Buffalo.
Her highest honor was the Franciscan Peacemaker Award, which she received at a national conference in 2007. She was cited as “a steady and constant voice for justice.”
In recent years, she was a volunteer at a school in Kenya.
Survivors include a brother, the Rev. John Leising, chaplain for the Sisters of St. Francis; and two sisters, Mary Leising Charles and Margaret Leising Pafk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.