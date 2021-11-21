Sister Beatrice Leising, OSF, 76, educator, volunteer who assisted the homeless

Jan. 4, 1945 – Nov. 18, 2021

Sister Beatrice Leising, OSF, a teacher, school principal and volunteer who assisted the homeless, died Nov. 18. She was 76.

Born at home on a 100-acre farm in Akron during a blizzard, she was one of six children. A twin sister, Elizabeth, lived only a few days. Her home parish was St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Crittenden and she attended St. John the Baptist School in Alden and was a 1963 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Batavia, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

After she entered the Sisters of St. Francis in September 1963 as Sister Jean Elizabeth, she continued her education at Mount St. Clare Junior College in Iowa, Medaille College and Canisius College. She professed her final vows on July 3, 1971.

Sister Beatrice taught at St. Gregory the Great School in Amherst, St. Mary’s School in Strykersville and Infant of Prague School in Cheektowaga, then served as principal at Nativity of Our Lord School in Clarence and St. James School in Buffalo.

In the early 1980s, she helped open the Little Portion Friary in Buffalo, which provides shelter and other services for the homeless and was a volunteer there for 15 years.