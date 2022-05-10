Sister Barbara Stafford, SSJ, 85, teacher and administrative aide

April 21, 1937 – May 1, 2022

Sister Barbara Stafford, SSJ, a teacher and administrative aide, died May 1 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after a lengthy period of poor health. She was 85.

Born in Buffalo, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1955 and pronounced her final vows as Sister Marietta in August 1963.

She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, in 1962 and took further studies at Medaille and the University at Buffalo.

She taught first grade for 10 years in city and suburban parochial schools. She was receptionist and information clerk at the former Our Lady of Victory Hospital in 1982, then went to the Center of Justice in 1983, where she was secretary, receptionist and office manager until 1993.

She went on to minister as a home companion aide for 12 years, then moved to the Sisters Residence, where she assisted as a driver and administrative aide. She retired in 2012.

Survivors include a brother, Clarence “Buzz”; two sisters, Brenda Hutzler and Catherine “Cassie” Haak; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Tuesday in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 4975 Strickler Road, Clarence.

