Sister Aileen Marie Wroblewski, 92, Catholic school teacher and principal

July 13, 1929 – Oct. 10, 2021
Sister Aileen Marie Wroblewski, a Catholic school teacher and principal, died Oct. 10 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She was 92.
Born in Buffalo, one of four children, she was a member of St. Adalbert Parish and a graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on Jan. 31, 1948, and professed perpetual vows in 1955.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, and completed a master’s degree at Canisius College.
Sister Aileen Marie began as a teacher in St. Stanislaus School in Buffalo and served as principal at Resurrection School in Cheektowaga, St. Edmund School in the Town of Tonawanda, Transfiguration School in Buffalo and St. Mary of the Angels School in Olean.
She went on to teach mathematics at Bishop Gibbons High School in North Tonawanda, Bishop Colton High School in Buffalo, Villa Maria Academy in Buffalo, Baker Victory High School in Lackawanna and St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.
She served as principal at Bishop Colton and at Sacred Heart High School in Syracuse. At Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda, she was assistant principal. At Baker Victory, she was associate principal.
She also was a part-time math instructor at Villa Maria College.
Sister Aileen Marie conducted 25 workshops for the Felician Sisters in the early 1970s on “Local Community Living.”
In 2000, she served as a chauffeur at the provincial house and assisted in auxiliary services.
She joined the Blessed Mary Angela Convent in 2010 to served aged and infirm sisters. She also scheduled daily Masses for the sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She died on the Feast Day of Blessed Mary Angela Truszkowski, founder of the Felician Sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.