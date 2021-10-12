Sister Aileen Marie Wroblewski, 92, Catholic school teacher and principal

July 13, 1929 – Oct. 10, 2021

Sister Aileen Marie Wroblewski, a Catholic school teacher and principal, died Oct. 10 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She was 92.

Born in Buffalo, one of four children, she was a member of St. Adalbert Parish and a graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on Jan. 31, 1948, and professed perpetual vows in 1955.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, and completed a master’s degree at Canisius College.

Sister Aileen Marie began as a teacher in St. Stanislaus School in Buffalo and served as principal at Resurrection School in Cheektowaga, St. Edmund School in the Town of Tonawanda, Transfiguration School in Buffalo and St. Mary of the Angels School in Olean.

She went on to teach mathematics at Bishop Gibbons High School in North Tonawanda, Bishop Colton High School in Buffalo, Villa Maria Academy in Buffalo, Baker Victory High School in Lackawanna and St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.