Shirley A. Giglia, 91, active in church and civic organizations in Clarence

March 27, 1931 – July 29, 2022

Shirley Giglia and her husband Carl started becoming part of the fabric of Clarence as soon as they arrived from Buffalo's West Side in 1954.

"We settled here shortly after getting married, and Carl fell in love with Clarence," she told Buffalo News reporter Dan Herbeck in 2009. "He loved the town's history, the people and the country atmosphere."

Together they became active in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, where she served on the Bereavement Committee and was president of the Altar and Rosary Society for five years, and the Clarence Rotary Club, where she was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow in 2004.

She and her husband were life members of the Clarence Historical Society and both served as president. They played key roles in the museum's move from the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse to the 1843 Stone Meeting House next to the park in 1992.

For her part, Mrs. Giglia was instrumental in acquiring and moving the Goodrich-Landow Log Cabin, the oldest structure in Clarence, from a farm on Goodrich Road to the museum grounds. She also arranged to bring the original Wilson Greatbatch workshop to the museum, with its equipment and some of the early heart pacemakers.

She created exhibits for the museum, gave tours and promoted Clarence history in the Historical Society's annual display at the Erie County Fair.

For her many volunteer efforts, she was honored by the Clarence Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year in 1994.

She died July 29 after she was struck by a pickup truck that was backing up in a parking lot at Main Street and Transit Road in Amherst. She was 91.

Born Shirley A. Mills in Tyrone, Pa., she and her younger sister came to Buffalo with her mother, who was a linotype operator for the Buffalo Courier-Express. She graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1949. Carl J. Giglia was a neighbor.

"He lived across the street from her at Pennsylvania and Plymouth (avenues)," her daughter Donna Cassano said. "My mom used to sit on her front porch and my dad used to walk by and smile at her."

They were married in 1952. After moving to Clarence, they owned and operated hot dog stands in the summer. The first, the Kennel Cove, was at Main Street and Sheridan Drive. Its successor was at Main Street and Kraus Road.

"That was how my mom and dad met everyone," her daughter said. "In the winter, they sold Christmas trees on the lot."

Mr. Giglia also was an insurance agent and went on to become Clarence town clerk and serve four terms as town supervisor. Mrs. Giglia worked for many years as the only non-student employee of The Spectrum, the independent student newspaper at the University at Buffalo.

She was a trustee of the Clarence and Harris Hill Cemetery Board, a 12-gallon American Red Cross blood donor and an honorary member of the Clarence Log Cabin Quilters.

Mrs. Giglia entertained many church and women's groups with her hat show, drawing from her collection of nearly 100 vintage hats and accompanying them with stories about the people who wore them. She continued presenting the show through last winter.

She and her husband were avid Scrabble players and she estimated they played more than 10,000 games together before he died in 2009.

In retirement, they had a winter home in Florida and she was preparing to become a full-time resident there at the time of her death.

In addition to her daughter, survivors include her sister, Jean Gainey, and a granddaughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 22 in Our Lady of Peace Church, Clarence.