Sheila J. Nickson, 84, active in promoting diversity at SUNY and Buffalo State

She was a member of PUSH, a board member of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and served as board vice president of the YWCA and the Girl Scouts of Buffalo and Erie County. She also chaired the board of directors at the former Sheehan Memorial Hospital.

One of 17 candidates for three open seats on the Buffalo Board of Education in 1994, she finished fifth.

Listed in “Who’s Who in America” and recognized as an Uncrowned Community Builder, she received numerous honors, including citations from Gov. Hugh Carey, the City of Buffalo and Erie County.

She was given the outstanding service award from the Black Faculty and Staff Association at Buffalo State and the National Alliance of Black School Educations Award of Meritorious Service. She also received the National Award for Meritorious Service from the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs.

She was a sixth-generation member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, where her relatives were founding members in the 1860s, and was a former secretary of the Network of Religious Communities. She served as president of the Episcopal Church Women.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen and Rodrick; a sister, Ann Faith Harris; two brothers, Michael P. Harris and Shelbert B. Harris; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held this summer at a date to be arranged.

