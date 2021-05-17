Sheila J. Nickson, 84, active in promoting diversity at SUNY and Buffalo State

May 20, 1936 – May 15, 2021
Sheila J. Nickson, an academic and civic leader active in promoting diversity at SUNY Buffalo State and throughout the state university system, died May 15 in Erie County Medical Center. She was 84.
Born Sheila Joan Harris in Buffalo, she was a descendant of one of the city’s earliest Black families, residents here since 1834.
She grew up in the Cold Spring neighborhood, attended School 17 and was a 1952 graduate of Lafayette High School, where many of the teachers also had taught her mother.
While earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Buffalo State Teachers College, she worked as a hostess at the legendary Pine Grill, where she befriended B.B. King, Jack McDuff and other notable musicians.
She returned to Buffalo State in 1966 to join the Chemistry Department staff and went on to become the college’s director of affirmative action, human development officer and an assistant to the college president. She retired in 1991.
In the early 1970s, she chaired the statewide Caucus on Women’s Rights at SUNY and organized the SUNY Black Faculty and Staff Association, serving on its executive board. She also started the chapter at Buffalo State.
On leave from the college, she worked in Albany with Chancellors Ernest L. Boyer and Clifton R. Wharton Jr. and was director of affirmative action training at SUNY Central Administration.
She helped start the American Association for Affirmative Action and served as national president. She was a founding member of the Northern Region Black Political Caucus. Gov. Mario Cuomo appointed her to the State Human Rights Advisory Council and she was a member of the Buffalo Human Relations Commission.
Working with the Educational Opportunity Program and the International Education Office at Buffalo State, she organized study tours to Senegal.
She first visited Senegal in 1982 on a vacation trip with her mother, whose lifelong dream was to touch African soil. In the rural village of Malika, they were welcomed warmly and met numerous women who made garments they wanted to sell.
That led her to start the Western New York Africa Relief Council to raise funds to provide sewing machines and a fishing boat for the village. Her 10 years of efforts there led the village to name its women’s social center for her.
Off campus, she served on the BUILD Education Subcommittee and the Committee for Community Politics. She also was a member for five years of the National Urban League’s Educational Advisory Council.
She was a founding member of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier and the Black Leadership Forum. She was president of the Western New York Martin Luther King Commission.
She was a member of PUSH, a board member of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and served as board vice president of the YWCA and the Girl Scouts of Buffalo and Erie County. She also chaired the board of directors at the former Sheehan Memorial Hospital.
One of 17 candidates for three open seats on the Buffalo Board of Education in 1994, she finished fifth.
Listed in “Who’s Who in America” and recognized as an Uncrowned Community Builder, she received numerous honors, including citations from Gov. Hugh Carey, the City of Buffalo and Erie County.
She was given the outstanding service award from the Black Faculty and Staff Association at Buffalo State and the National Alliance of Black School Educations Award of Meritorious Service. She also received the National Award for Meritorious Service from the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs.
She was a sixth-generation member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, where her relatives were founding members in the 1860s, and was a former secretary of the Network of Religious Communities. She served as president of the Episcopal Church Women.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen and Rodrick; a sister, Ann Faith Harris; two brothers, Michael P. Harris and Shelbert B. Harris; and two grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer at a date to be arranged.