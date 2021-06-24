Scott D. Hanel, 59, inspired others with tenacious fight against cancer

After he received a kidney transplant from his sister Dawn Hanel, said his daughter, and they were recovering in the hospital together, "Dad and Dawn would walk the halls of the hospital and laugh and joke and have the best time. He'd say to her, 'Isn't this fun?' Almost like he'd completely forgotten the reason they were there."

In 2003, Mr. Hanel was named a Roswell "Star of Hope," a title given to selected thriving cancer survivors. He volunteered as a patient mentor in Roswell Park's Blood and Marrow Transplant Unit.

Mr. Hanel was a fundraiser for the Ride For Roswell and was a member of the Extra Mile Club.

Mr. Hanel was a self-taught fly fisherman and an avid hunter, kayaker and outdoorsman until his health prevented him from continuing with those hobbies, his daughter said. He then switched to nature photography, she said, "capturing photos of owls, foxes, many species of birds and stunning outdoor locations."

Recently, he and his daughter often discussed her planned February wedding to John Szablewski. "That was all he could talk about – how excited he was to walk me down the aisle, how much he would say in his speech, how we had to start practicing for our dance," Madison Hanel said. "The realization that he won't be able to do those things is devastating."