Scott D. Hanel, 59, inspired others with tenacious fight against cancer

Jan. 7, 1962 – June 9, 2021
On Oct. 15, 1992, Scott D. Hanel was diagnosed with Stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Every day of the 28 years after he heard those words stood as a testament to his courage, resilience and optimism.
"My day-to-day approach is to make every moment count," he wrote in a 2016 article for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he was treated for many years. "When I’m feeling good, I take full advantage of the day. But If I’m feeling down, I don’t fret. I just lay low and re-energize for tomorrow."
His cancer battle included surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, a kidney transplant, heart surgery, blood transfusions, biopsies, pneumonia, sepsis and congestive heart failure.
Then, on May 17, Mr. Hanel was diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer, which had spread to his bones and lungs. He was admitted on May 31 to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he died. The Alden resident and longtime bank executive was 59.
Mr. Hanel was born in Buffalo, the son of Donald and Barbara Drees Hanel. He played baseball and soccer at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, graduating in 1980. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Houghton College in 2013.
Mr. Hanel started working for CitiBank in 1998 as a risk management officer, eventually becoming a vice president. In 2018, he went to work for M&T Bank, where he was senior third party vendor risk manager.
He and Connie Condrell married on Aug. 17, 1991, in the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Buffalo.
"He started feeling sick six months into their marriage," said the couple's daughter, Madison Hanel. "He thought maybe he had injured himself playing soccer or hiking because he was experiencing body aches. Then he was officially diagnosed."
His wife, manager of the Undergraduate School of Management Learning and Community Center at the University at Buffalo, supported Mr. Hanel through his extended battle with cancer.
"Growing up, I only ever knew the version of my Dad who was sick," his daughter said. "There was always some sort of battle we were fighting. I have a ton of memories of getting sent off to neighbors' or friends' houses while Dad was rushed to the hospital again. That was just the norm in our household.
"What kept us going was we always had lengths of time in between his struggles where everything would be OK. Dad would be healthy and continue to work, hunt, fish, and do everything he was passionate about. We would start thinking, 'There. We finally did it. It's over now. It's done.' The hard part was that it never really was over. You never knew how much time you had before the next health crisis, testing, consultations and treatment."
After he received a kidney transplant from his sister Dawn Hanel, said his daughter, and they were recovering in the hospital together, "Dad and Dawn would walk the halls of the hospital and laugh and joke and have the best time. He'd say to her, 'Isn't this fun?' Almost like he'd completely forgotten the reason they were there."
In 2003, Mr. Hanel was named a Roswell "Star of Hope," a title given to selected thriving cancer survivors. He volunteered as a patient mentor in Roswell Park's Blood and Marrow Transplant Unit.
Mr. Hanel was a fundraiser for the Ride For Roswell and was a member of the Extra Mile Club.
Mr. Hanel was a self-taught fly fisherman and an avid hunter, kayaker and outdoorsman until his health prevented him from continuing with those hobbies, his daughter said. He then switched to nature photography, she said, "capturing photos of owls, foxes, many species of birds and stunning outdoor locations."
Recently, he and his daughter often discussed her planned February wedding to John Szablewski. "That was all he could talk about – how excited he was to walk me down the aisle, how much he would say in his speech, how we had to start practicing for our dance," Madison Hanel said. "The realization that he won't be able to do those things is devastating."
In an article published by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Mr. Hanel wrote, "I possess this innate ability to never quit and accept defeat without a fight. ... The fact that I am no longer afraid of dying significantly attributes to my positive outlook and attitude. I consider myself in a 'win/win' and peaceful mindset. There is no bad day, so long as one makes the best of it."
Besides Connie Hanel, his wife of nearly 30 years, and their daughter Madison Hanel, Mr. Hanel is survived by three sisters, Dawn Hanel, Lynda Ahrens and Colleen Morosey.