Savo "Samuel" Cugalj, 85, human resources executive, labor arbitrator

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re Serb or Croatian, there are people who have lived side by side for years who are now caught in the middle because of some extremists,” he told Buffalo News reporter Lauri Githens in 1992. “People here need to preserve for future generations the fact that we do have a lot in common. We should preserve it, not tear it apart.”

Mr. Cugalj served for several years as vice president of the Diocesan Council of the Eastern American Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church. He was its representative on the Central Church Council of the Serbian Church of America and Canada and served on its national Stewardship Committee.

He was awarded a Grammata in recognition of his service by Diocesan Bishop Mitrophan Kodic in 2001.

He enjoyed choral singing and was active for many years with the WNY Pan-Orthodox Choir and the St. Stephen Church Choir.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Marsha J. Baker; a son, Dr. Adam P.; a daughter, Daniella A.; and four grandchildren.

Services were held Aug. 14 in St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church.

