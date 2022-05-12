Savannah A. Wallard, 64, lauded as a 'profile in courage' as News Citizen of the Year

Dec. 20, 1957 – May 4, 2022

Savannah A. Wallard, lauded for standing up to bad tenants and organizing the good ones to improve her Allentown neighborhood, never backed down.

"Savannah Wallard had a choice – stand and fight, or run," according to The Buffalo News in 1997, when it named her a News Citizen of the Year.

Running wasn't an option for the woman called a "case study in fighting back."

"That wasn't the way I was raised," Ms. Wallard told The News.

Ms. Wallard, who died May 4 in her Buffalo residence at the age of 64, took action 25 years ago when litter and beer cans began appearing in the Buckingham, a six-story apartment building with tile floors and turrets in Allentown. Public areas smelled of urine. Broken doors went unfixed.

The News story recounted how she took steps like keeping a log of things that happened and reaching out to agencies ranging from the Allentown Association to Fair Housing in City Hall to Citizen's Action. She attended block club meetings and seminars. She got the names and addresses of the building owners in Florida and the local management company. She fired off letters of complaint.

She enlisted neighborhood homeowners. She restarted the tenants' association.

"I just grabbed them in the street and said, 'Aren't you embarrassed about what's happening here?' " Ms. Wallard told The News at the time.

"By speaking up, she took a risk," according to The News. "She lives in the same building as those she complained about. She saw them in the halls. Rode with them in the elevator."

But she had humbler motives than recognition for her courage, said James I. McCray, a nephew.

She was looking to bring peace to the building where she lived in, McCray said.

Ms. Wallard, known as "Lene" and "Baby Sister" among her family members, was a Niagara Falls native who graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1975.

Over the years, Ms. Wallard built furniture and held roles as a poet, writer, artist and actress, as well.

Ms. Wallard was featured on the television series "PM Magazine" along with her former husband in a 1981 episode called "Pint Size Apartment." The episode showed off the furniture that Ms. Wallard and her husband had designed and built in their Richmond Avenue home.

Ms. Wallard was active with the Allentown Association and Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center.

Ms. Wallard liked antiques, as well as African artifacts.

“She was truly an artist,” McCray said.

Survivors include three brothers, Jimmy May, Edward May and Willie Frails; and two sisters, Hazel Hartman and Judy McCray.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the M.J. Colucci Funeral Home, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls.

