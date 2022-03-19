Sargur N. 'Hari' Srihari, 72, UB professor who computerized handwriting analysis

May 7, 1949 – March 8, 2022
Sargur N. “Hari” Srihari, the University at Buffalo professor who taught computers how to read handwriting, died March 8 in Washington, D.C., due to complications from a glioblastoma. He was 72.
Through the Center of Excellence for Document Analysis and Recognition (CEDAR), a laboratory he founded with support from the U.S. Postal Service, he led research in the early 1990s that enabled machines to read handwritten envelopes and put bar codes on them. It has been adopted by the USPS across the nation.
“Dr. Srihari was, quite simply, a towering figure in computer science,” UB president Satish K. Tripathi said. “He transformed pattern recognition, machine learning and computational forensics with findings that brought global renown to UB and had a profound impact on society.”
Born in Bangalore, India, the son of a botanist, he earned a degree in electrical and communication engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore in 1970.
He came to the U.S. that year and completed his master’s degree and doctorate in computer and information science at the Ohio State University.
Prior to joining the faculty at Wayne State University in Detroit in 1976, he met Rohini Kasavan, daughter of the founder of the systems design department at the University of Waterloo, Ont. They were married in 1977 and came to Buffalo when he went to UB in 1978.
A SUNY Distinguished Professor, his research led to seven U.S. patents and was the foundation for the handwriting recognition technology that is widely used in a variety of systems. His work made UB a leading center in the field.
Dr. Srihari conducted the computer research that led to CEDAR-FOX, a software system that identifies people through their handwriting, which expanded to include fingerprints and prints from footwear.
As a result, he became the only computer scientist to be invited to serve on a National Academy of Sciences committee on strengthening forensic methods. Its 2009 report transformed the work of crime investigators worldwide.
He was the author of more than 350 research papers, edited five books and was principal adviser to 40 doctoral students. He also developed a widely used set of lecture slides about machine learning.
He held fellowships in the International Association for Pattern Recognition (IAPR) and the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers (IETE, India), and was a life fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
He was honored with an IAPR Outstanding Achievements Award in 2011 and the UB Excellence in Graduate Mentoring Award in 2018. The Ohio State University’s College of Engineering named him a Distinguished Alumnus in 1999.
Just prior to the pandemic, he was a visiting professor and scientist at his alma mater in India. He spent the past two years recording videos and livestreaming lectures on deep learning.
His interests also included history and gardening.
For the past 20 years, he also supported his wife, a professor of science and engineering at UB and a technology entrepreneur, in her startup businesses.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Dileep and Ashok; a sister, Shashi Sampath; a brother, Mukund; and a granddaughter.
Funeral services were held March 12 in Bethesda, Md. A celebration of his life in connection with UB will be held this spring in Buffalo.