Sargur N. 'Hari' Srihari, 72, UB professor who computerized handwriting analysis

May 7, 1949 – March 8, 2022

Sargur N. “Hari” Srihari, the University at Buffalo professor who taught computers how to read handwriting, died March 8 in Washington, D.C., due to complications from a glioblastoma. He was 72.

Through the Center of Excellence for Document Analysis and Recognition (CEDAR), a laboratory he founded with support from the U.S. Postal Service, he led research in the early 1990s that enabled machines to read handwritten envelopes and put bar codes on them. It has been adopted by the USPS across the nation.

“Dr. Srihari was, quite simply, a towering figure in computer science,” UB president Satish K. Tripathi said. “He transformed pattern recognition, machine learning and computational forensics with findings that brought global renown to UB and had a profound impact on society.”

Born in Bangalore, India, the son of a botanist, he earned a degree in electrical and communication engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore in 1970.

He came to the U.S. that year and completed his master’s degree and doctorate in computer and information science at the Ohio State University.