Sarah 'Sally' Downing, 86, was devoted to family

May 27, 1935 – Aug. 30, 2021

Sarah Therese Doran was the third of eight children who grew up in "a majestic old Victorian" home in Yonkers, said her daughter, Constance Millard.

So when she married Buffalo native John F. Downing, who was himself one of seven children, she fit well into his large family.

"All of her sisters-in-law on the Downing side really became her people," said her daughter. "They were a very tight-knit bunch and did everything together, including holidays."

Mrs. Downing, known as "Sally," died in Kingsway Manor in Schenectady, where she and her husband moved a few years ago from Florida. She was 86.

She was born in Yonkers to Arthur J. and Katherine Cuddy Doran.

Mrs. Downing graduated from the Elizabeth Seton School in 1953 and from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in English and minor in education.

On June 29, 1957, a few weeks after graduation, she married John F. Downing, a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of Manhattan College School of Engineering.