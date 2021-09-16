Sarah 'Sally' Downing, 86, was devoted to family

May 27, 1935 – Aug. 30, 2021
Sarah Therese Doran was the third of eight children who grew up in "a majestic old Victorian" home in Yonkers, said her daughter, Constance Millard.
So when she married Buffalo native John F. Downing, who was himself one of seven children, she fit well into his large family.
"All of her sisters-in-law on the Downing side really became her people," said her daughter. "They were a very tight-knit bunch and did everything together, including holidays."
Mrs. Downing, known as "Sally," died in Kingsway Manor in Schenectady, where she and her husband moved a few years ago from Florida. She was 86.
She was born in Yonkers to Arthur J. and Katherine Cuddy Doran.
Mrs. Downing graduated from the Elizabeth Seton School in 1953 and from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in English and minor in education.
On June 29, 1957, a few weeks after graduation, she married John F. Downing, a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of Manhattan College School of Engineering.
When they married, Mr. Downing was working as a civil engineer for Interstate General Contractors in Chicago. In 1958, he took a job at Siegfried Construction Co. in Buffalo, and they moved to Western New York, living first on Linden Avenue in the city and then on Wilshire Road in the Town of Tonawanda.
Mr. Downing went to work for the City of Buffalo in 1966, and was appointed public works commissioner the following year. In 1973, he became deputy mayor under Stanley Makowski.
The Downings had three sons and a daughter, and Millard said her mother was a good listener who "was the favorite among all her children’s many friends." After talking with Mrs. Downing at her kitchen table, she said, friends would "depart with a piece of her wisdom. She would offer her opinion, if asked, but never judged."
Mrs. Downing encouraged her children to take risks and to choose the high road whenever possible, her daughter said.
She enjoyed golf at Cherry Hill Golf Club in Ontario with her sisters-in-law.
"Family was her life," Millard said.
About 15 years ago, the Downings moved to Port Charlotte, Fla. They were frequent patrons of a local restaurant whose proprietor wrote to the family that Mrs. Downing "would light up the room when she entered. She had an infectious kindness."
Mrs. Downing "found joy in life’s simple pleasures: visiting with family and friends, gardening, or reading a good book," Millard said. "In her later years, she liked to keep her mind sharp with daily crosswords and sudoku."
She "had a seemingly boundless love" for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her daughter said.
Her son, John F. Downing Jr., M.D., died on Sept. 27, 2011; her husband died on April 26, 2020, in Kingsway Manor.
Besides her daughter, Constance Millard, Mrs. Downing is survived by two sons, Michael A. and Daniel A. Downing; a sister, Mary Richards; a brother, Arthur J. Doran Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a Mass and celebration of Mr. and Mrs. Downing's lives in the spring.