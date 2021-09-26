Sanford L. "Sandy" Beckman, 84, business owner who helped restore Buffalo's fire boat

April 15, 1937 – Sept. 25, 2021

Sandy Beckman’s long-standing association with firefighting began when he was a student at the University of Buffalo.

“One of his assignments was that they had to find something they’d be interested in doing for the city,” his wife, Sharon, said. “He wound up in the fire department.”

After the assignment was completed, he stayed on, not battling blazes, but as part of a contingent of volunteers who assisted the full-time firefighters.

“They would come in and did whatever they could do to make the firemen’s jobs a little easier,” his wife explained. “When they disbanded, they became the Fire Bell Club.”

Mr. Beckman was an officer in the Fire Bell Club of Buffalo, which supports the Buffalo Fire Department, serving a term as president and several terms as treasurer.

He also was a volunteer with Erie County’s fire auxiliary for 33 years before it was disbanded in 1992 and was an auxiliary fire chief in the county’s Department of Fire Safety.

He later became president of the Buffalo Fire Boat Preservation Club, leading the efforts to restore the E. M. Cotter, the world’s oldest working fire boat.