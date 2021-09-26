Sanford L. "Sandy" Beckman, 84, business owner who helped restore Buffalo's fire boat

April 15, 1937 – Sept. 25, 2021
Sandy Beckman’s long-standing association with firefighting began when he was a student at the University of Buffalo.
“One of his assignments was that they had to find something they’d be interested in doing for the city,” his wife, Sharon, said. “He wound up in the fire department.”
After the assignment was completed, he stayed on, not battling blazes, but as part of a contingent of volunteers who assisted the full-time firefighters.
“They would come in and did whatever they could do to make the firemen’s jobs a little easier,” his wife explained. “When they disbanded, they became the Fire Bell Club.”
Mr. Beckman was an officer in the Fire Bell Club of Buffalo, which supports the Buffalo Fire Department, serving a term as president and several terms as treasurer.
He also was a volunteer with Erie County’s fire auxiliary for 33 years before it was disbanded in 1992 and was an auxiliary fire chief in the county’s Department of Fire Safety.
He later became president of the Buffalo Fire Boat Preservation Club, leading the efforts to restore the E. M. Cotter, the world’s oldest working fire boat.
He died unexpectedly Sept. 25 in his Amherst home. He was 84.
Born in Buffalo, one of three children, Sanford L. Beckman was a 1954 graduate of Bennett High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from UB.
As a young man, he assisted in his father’s hardware store on Grant Street and served as a medic in the Army Reserve.
He also worked with his lifelong friend David Essrow in Windsor Press, Essrow’s mother’s printing business in North Buffalo. In 1965, they became partners in Buffalo Thermograph Service, a specialty printing company in downtown Buffalo. He retired when they sold the company in 2016.
A longtime member of the Brotherhood at Temple Beth Zion, he organized the ushers for services during the high holidays.
He enjoyed boating and fishing with family and friends and took an annual fishing trip to Canada with his buddies.
He met his wife of 56 years, the former Sharon Pepperman, on a blind date set up by one of his UB fraternity brothers. She taught school for a few years, then had a small business producing custom invitations for special events.
Survivors also include two sons, Joel and Todd; and two grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in Amherst Memorial Chapel, 281 Dodge Road, Getzville.