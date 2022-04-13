Sandra Lee Miller, 79, retired Starpoint Central School secretary

Dec. 30, 1942 – April 10, 2022

Sandra Lee Miller, a retired secretary at Starpoint Central School, died April 10 in her home in Pendleton after a lengthy illness. She was 79.

Born Sandra Clouser, the daughter of an auto worker and fifth of seven children, she attended a one-room school on Beach Ridge Road in Pendleton and was a 1961 graduate of Starpoint Central High School.

She married Harold D. Miller, whose family had a nearby farm, in 1961 and raised five children. She worked at a convenience store in Pendleton, then was a supervisor at the service desk in the former Hill’s department store in North Tonawanda before becoming a secretary in the guidance office at Starpoint. She retired in 2009.

Mrs. Miller was a Sunday school teacher for toddlers at the evangelistic center in North Tonawanda that became Abundant Life Church. In recent years, she was a member of Living Water Church in Newfane.

She learned crafts as a 4-H Club member as a girl and made dolls and ornaments from castaway items and crocheted baby blankets. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She and her husband enjoyed camping and often took her two younger sisters along on camping trips.

Survivors include three daughters, Sharon Carlacci, Suzanne Cherico and Melissa Pinkham; two sons, Thomas and Michael; two sisters, Jennie Stearns and Rebecca Hakes; and 15 grandchildren. Her husband, a drywall installer, died in 2006.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Living Water Church, 2569 Main St., Newfane. It also will be available on Zoom.

