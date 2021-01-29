Samuel P. LoVullo, 91, insurance inspector, champion weightlifter

Dec. 27, 1929 – Jan. 22, 2021
Samuel P. LoVullo, an insurance inspector and a champion weightlifter as a young man, died Jan. 22 under hospice care in Terrace View Long Term Care Facility at Erie County Medical Center. He was 91.
Born in Buffalo, the son of Sicilian immigrants, he was the youngest of seven children. An alumnus of the Butler Mitchell Boys Club, he was a 1949 graduate of Buffalo Technical High School, where he was quarterback on the football team.
He enlisted in the Navy Reserve and had begun working for S.J. McCullagh, the Buffalo-based coffee roasting company, before he was called up for active duty during the Korean War.
Stationed at various submarine bases stateside, primarily at New London, Conn., he loaded torpedoes into submarines.
He returned to McCullagh after serving in the Navy and became a sales representative, handling major accounts at hospitals and prisons.
He always wanted his own business, however. Acquainted with the insurance business through his brother Leonard, who had his own agency, he opened Atlas Inspection Co., performing property examinations across the state for various insurance companies. He retired in 2003.
He was a member of the American Insurance Engineers and served as president in 1990-91.
As a weightlifter, Mr. LoVullo earned 26 trophies and medals in the 1950s and 1960s. He set a national record for the Clean and Jerk event and was champion lifter in the 165-pound division in 1961 in the AAU Niagara District.
He also was Great Lakes Weightlifting Champion and won the YMCA National Championship in 1960. He competed in national meets and tried out for the Olympics in the 1960s.
“Pound for pound, to this day, he is thought to be the strongest middleweight lifter,” his daughter Kristen Squillace said.
He volunteered at the YMCA for many years and trained inner-city Buffalo youth in weightlifting.
He was inducted into the Buffalo Weightlifting Hall of Fame in 2010 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award of Greater Buffalo in October 2019.
Also a middleweight boxer, he fought in matches in the Navy and had a single professional fight in Rochester, after which he retired from the ring.
He was a horse racing enthusiast and, for a time, owned a couple trotters with a friend that occasionally placed and showed in races at Batavia Downs and Buffalo Raceway.
In 1974, he and the former Carol Tocco met at a picnic at Beaver Island State Park and they were married in 1977. An elementary school teacher and principal, she served for 26 years as principal of Cloverbank Elementary School in Hamburg.
A longtime resident of West Seneca, he was an usher and Holy Name Society member at several Catholic churches. Most recently, he was an usher at St. John XXIII Church in West Seneca.
Known to everyone as “Sonny,” Mr. LoVullo enjoyed entertaining at family gatherings, playing songs on the accordion and singing.
“If there was karaoke at a party, he would sing,” his daughter said. “If anyone needed a joke, he always had one. At every family event, if there was a microphone, he got on it to tell a story or entertain the crowd.”
He supported Camp Good Days and Special Times and his brother Leonard’s golf tournament, which benefited Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
A season ticket holder for the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres for many years, he was a member of the Lake Erie Italian Club and the Buffalo Bills Monday Morning Quarterback Club.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards with friends and casino gambling.
He traveled extensively, often visiting his children and grandchildren in Las Vegas. He took his last major trip in 2002 to trace his roots in Sicily.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Michael, two daughters, Julie Bemb and Kristen Squillace; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca.