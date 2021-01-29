Samuel P. LoVullo, 91, insurance inspector, champion weightlifter

As a weightlifter, Mr. LoVullo earned 26 trophies and medals in the 1950s and 1960s. He set a national record for the Clean and Jerk event and was champion lifter in the 165-pound division in 1961 in the AAU Niagara District.

He also was Great Lakes Weightlifting Champion and won the YMCA National Championship in 1960. He competed in national meets and tried out for the Olympics in the 1960s.

“Pound for pound, to this day, he is thought to be the strongest middleweight lifter,” his daughter Kristen Squillace said.

He volunteered at the YMCA for many years and trained inner-city Buffalo youth in weightlifting.

He was inducted into the Buffalo Weightlifting Hall of Fame in 2010 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award of Greater Buffalo in October 2019.

Also a middleweight boxer, he fought in matches in the Navy and had a single professional fight in Rochester, after which he retired from the ring.

He was a horse racing enthusiast and, for a time, owned a couple trotters with a friend that occasionally placed and showed in races at Batavia Downs and Buffalo Raceway.