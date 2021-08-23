Salvatore J. Buscarino, 65, longtime owner of Sammy's Auto Repair

March 9, 1956 – Aug. 18, 2021

Salvatore J. Buscarino, the longtime owner of Sammy's Auto Repair shops, always put his customers first.

"My dad always told me that the customer is No. 1, and treat a customer like you'd like to be treated," Mr. Buscarino said in a video on his shop's website.

Mr. Buscarino died in Buffalo General Medical Center after being hospitalized for several weeks. A Buffalo resident, he was 65.

People who worked downtown would drop off their cars and be driven to work, then picked up at the end of the day.

Mr. Buscarino was born in Buffalo, the first child and only son of Salvatore and Concetta Guercio Buscarino.

His father, also known as "Sammy," immigrated from Sicily to Buffalo after he crafted a part to repair the imported American car of the owner of Montana Motors on Niagara Street. Decades later, Salvatore Buscarino's son and namesake would buy the Montana Motors building and open his second Sammy's Auto Repair location there.