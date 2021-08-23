Salvatore J. Buscarino, 65, longtime owner of Sammy's Auto Repair

March 9, 1956 – Aug. 18, 2021
Salvatore J. Buscarino, the longtime owner of Sammy's Auto Repair shops, always put his customers first.
"My dad always told me that the customer is No. 1, and treat a customer like you'd like to be treated," Mr. Buscarino said in a video on his shop's website.
Mr. Buscarino died in Buffalo General Medical Center after being hospitalized for several weeks. A Buffalo resident, he was 65.
People who worked downtown would drop off their cars and be driven to work, then picked up at the end of the day.
Mr. Buscarino was born in Buffalo, the first child and only son of Salvatore and Concetta Guercio Buscarino.
His father, also known as "Sammy," immigrated from Sicily to Buffalo after he crafted a part to repair the imported American car of the owner of Montana Motors on Niagara Street. Decades later, Salvatore Buscarino's son and namesake would buy the Montana Motors building and open his second Sammy's Auto Repair location there.
He graduated in 1974 from Bishop Fallon High School and enrolled in Erie Community College to study accounting, his wife said. But his father became ill and Mr. Buscarino stepped in to run Sammy's Auto Repair, which his father had opened in 1958 on West Tupper Street near Elmwood Avenue. After recovering, the elder Mr. Buscarino saw how well his son was doing and took a full-time job with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
Mr. Buscarino modernized his father's business, installing lifts and building an addition. He was not a mechanic but was skilled in body work, which included doing customized paint jobs.
He and Elena Cala married on Aug. 2, 1986, in Jamestown.
In 1994, he bought the original Montana Motors building on Niagara Street, and in 2003 he opened a second branch of Sammy's Auto Repair there. The original shop closed a few years ago.
His shop was named a AAA Top Shop every year from 2002 to 2006 and was cited several times by Buffalo Spree and Artvoice.
Mr. Buscarino was a board member and entertainment director of the Greater Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival for several years.
His sister Annette Trabucco died in 2011.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Olivia C. Buscarino and Isabella C. Buscarino; and a sister, Linda Campanella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 Court St.