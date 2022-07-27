Salvatore H. Alfiero, 84, philanthropist and master of corporate takeovers

Oct. 11, 1937 – June 7, 2022

When Salvatore H. Alfiero was profiled in newspaper articles in the late 1980s, after his business, Mark IV Industries, had become Buffalo's first new Fortune 500 company in a decade, reporters remarked how different he was from other corporate executives.

Jerry Zremski described him in 1988 in The Buffalo News as "an affable, rumpled fellow," adding, "Alfiero is a working chairman; you can tell that by looking at his desk, which looks as if a filing cabinet has just been emptied onto it. He rarely wears a suit coat; instead, he works with sleeves rolled up.

"And even though Alfiero runs Buffalo's biggest publicly held company ... he's readily accessible to callers, be they reporters or shareholders, and his answers to questions are anything but sugar-coated."

At that moment, Mark IV was a $1.3 billion company. When it was sold in 2000, the price tag was more than 50% higher.

Mr. Alfiero shared his good fortune. His multi-million-dollar donations to the former Women and Children's Hospital built a neo-natal intensive care unit and a helipad.

His generosity also can be seen in Buffalo City Mission's Alfiero Family Center for Hope and Promise and the University at Buffalo School of Management, where a $2 million gift built the Alfiero academic center.

He died June 7 after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 84.

Born in Westerly, R.I., the youngest of three children, Mr. Alfiero developed a deep interest in aviation as a boy in New Bedford, Mass., during World War II. He obtained his private pilot's license at the age of 16.

On a scholarship from an Italian-American association, he began studying aeronautical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and played drums in a Dixieland band.

He left, however, in 1957 to enlist in the Marine Corps and became a fighter pilot, serving in the legendary Marine Attack Squadron 214, the Black Sheep Squadron.

After going into the Marine Corps Reserve, Mr. Alfiero went back to RPI and completed his bachelor's degree in 1963. He worked briefly for a roofing company, then went to Harvard Business School, where he earned an MBA in 1966.

He came to Buffalo in 1967 to work for Radatron, a company in the Town of Tonawanda that made radar detectors. There he met Clement R. Arrison, who became his longtime friend and business partner.

They paved the way for Mark IV Industries in 1969 by investing in another local company, Glar-Ban International in Cheektowaga, a maker of non-glare instrument panels for airplanes. The directors brought Mr. Alfiero aboard to run the company, and before long, he and Arrison acquired it.

They went on to acquire Radatron and other small companies, merging them in 1976 to create Mark IV Industries, taking the name from Mark IV Homes, a mobile home manufacturer in Pennsylvania that was another of Mr. Alfiero's interests.

Mark IV got a major boost in the early 1980s after it won a bidding war for Protective Closures, a local manufacturer of plastic devices such as caps, plugs and seals.

That deal also gave Mr. Alfiero a strategy. He began seeking out undervalued manufacturing companies that were leaders in niche markets, investing quietly in them to become a major shareholder, then launching a buyout.

"Somebody – and I don't remember who – once told me that the good companies aren't for sale," he told Zremski in 1988. "You have to go out and get them."

Once a company became part of Mark IV, Mr. Alfiero customarily stepped back, kept managers in place and let them continue running their operations.

One of his most spectacular takeovers was the acquisition of Armtek Corp., an auto parts wholesaler, which tripled Mark IV in size.

"Sal has flown fighters as fast as Mach 2,'' Arrison, who was Mark IV's president, told The New York Times in 1987. ''Maybe that's why he takes risks other people won't take.''

Along the way, the company's assets ballooned from $19 million to more than $1 billion after the Armtek deal. Financial World magazine declared Mark IV the fastest-growing company in the U.S. in 1986.

Mr. Alfiero's goal was to become like Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Inc.

"3M is the essence of good strategy and long-range planning, and one of the most ethical companies I know," he said to Zremski. "They've been my model since day one."

In 1994, he made Mark IV's biggest acquisition, Purolator Products, a leading maker of automotive and industrial filters. The 1990s also saw one of Mark IV's divisions develop the E-ZPass toll collection system. At its peak, the company employed 16,000 people worldwide.

In 2000, Mark IV was sold to a British private equity firm, BC Partners, for $2 billion. At the time, it was the UK's largest private equity deal.

Following the sale, Mr. Alfiero joined with three Mark IV associates to buy back one of that company's divisions, Protective Closures, and was chairman and CEO of what became Protective Industries. He remained active in the business until it was sold in 2005.

He sat on the boards of Fresh Del Monte, HSBC Bank, Southwire and the Phoenix Co.

Mr. Alfiero was a founding director of Kaleida Health and was chairman of the board of the former Women and Children's Hospital.

Through the Alfiero Family Foundation, which he founded in 1990, he made a $5 million gift to help build Oishei Children’s Hospital and made major contributions to Buffalo City Mission and UB.

“A donor and friend like Sal does not come around often," Allegra C. Jaros, president of Oishei Children's Hospital, said in a statement following his death. "Someone so committed to giving back to their community and in the way he was able to is just remarkable.”

Mr. Alfiero and his wife also have been major supporters of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Meals on Wheels, now FeedMoreWNY, and other community service agencies.

Since 2020, the work of the Alfiero Family Foundation has been continued by Foundation 214, led by his son Chris and named in honor of Mr. Alfiero's Marine Corps squadron.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Jeanne; three sons, Chris, James and Shel; a step-daughter, Audra Saleh; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service was held July 14 at the Park Country Club of Buffalo, Amherst.