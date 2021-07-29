Salvatore A. Zambito, 80, entrepreneur invested in real estate

In the early 1960s, he moved into magazine sales management, leading a group of door-to-door magazine salesmen.

The Zambitos started DeLuxe Drycleaners in Tonawanda in 1965, then added Dial Drycleaners and Shirt Laundry in Parkside and Three Star Drycleaners in Lovejoy.

"He went into dry cleaning because it was a cash business and a repeat business," his son said. "You can hire people and not have to be there yourself, like a doctor or lawyer."

His family traces the term "Elmwood Village" to Mr. Zambito's Elmwood Village Bakery at Elmwood and Hodge, which he opened in 1977. The bakery didn't thrive and closed in the early 1980s. "He said the only reason he wasn't evicted is that he owned the building," his son said.

Mr. Zambito became interested in real estate, and his family described him as "an early city neighborhood preservationist."

In the early 1970s, he co-owned and renovated 197 and 234 Allen St., properties he held through the 1990s.

His real estate holdings included The Surrey at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street in the 1970s and 1980s; Richmond Terrace at Richmond Avenue and Summer Street from 1978 to 2003; and the Edwin Bell Mansion at Delaware Avenue and Edward Street from 1995 to 2003.