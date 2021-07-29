Salvatore A. Zambito, 80, entrepreneur invested in real estate

Aug. 5, 1940 – July 21, 2021
Salvatore A. Zambito started out working for his brothers' construction company, but after a short stint in magazine sales, branched out into his own businesses, from dry cleaning and a bakery to real estate.
Mr. Zambito, known as Sam, died in his summer home at Sunset Bay after the recurrence of cancer that had been diagnosed 11 years earlier. The Williamsville resident was 80.
He was born in Buffalo, the youngest of six sons of Dominic and Jacqueline Russo Zambito.
As a child growing up on the Lower West Side, Mr. Zambito was an enthusiastic Buffalo Evening News paperboy, maintaining "the largest paper route, which he was proud of," said his son, Salvatore A. Zambito II.
Mr. Zambito attended Canisius High School, where he played on the baseball team and earned a varsity letter as captain of the 1954-55 basketball team. In 1958, he graduated from Annunciation High School, where he had been president of Sigma Psi fraternity. He studied business at the University at Buffalo.
Mr. Zambito met Rita Ann Miller in the Dellwood Ballroom in 1957, and they married in Blessed Sacrament Church on Aug. 4, 1962.
One of Mr. Zambito's first jobs was working with his elder brothers' business, Zambito Brothers Construction, building homes in North Buffalo and Williamsville.
In the early 1960s, he moved into magazine sales management, leading a group of door-to-door magazine salesmen.
The Zambitos started DeLuxe Drycleaners in Tonawanda in 1965, then added Dial Drycleaners and Shirt Laundry in Parkside and Three Star Drycleaners in Lovejoy.
"He went into dry cleaning because it was a cash business and a repeat business," his son said. "You can hire people and not have to be there yourself, like a doctor or lawyer."
His family traces the term "Elmwood Village" to Mr. Zambito's Elmwood Village Bakery at Elmwood and Hodge, which he opened in 1977. The bakery didn't thrive and closed in the early 1980s. "He said the only reason he wasn't evicted is that he owned the building," his son said.
Mr. Zambito became interested in real estate, and his family described him as "an early city neighborhood preservationist."
In the early 1970s, he co-owned and renovated 197 and 234 Allen St., properties he held through the 1990s.
His real estate holdings included The Surrey at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street in the 1970s and 1980s; Richmond Terrace at Richmond Avenue and Summer Street from 1978 to 2003; and the Edwin Bell Mansion at Delaware Avenue and Edward Street from 1995 to 2003.
Mr. Zambito had season tickets to the Buffalo Sabres since the team's inception and was a longtime member of the Aud Club at Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Zambito also supported the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Braves basketball team.
In his earlier years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Zambito was a gold sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, a waterfowl and wetlands conservation group, and was the founder of Mabee Marsh Ltd. of Turkey Point, Ont., a log cabin lodge mostly for duck hunters. Mr. Zambito also enjoyed cars and traveling.
The Zambitos bought their Sunset Bay home in 1970 and wintered in Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., starting in the early 1990s.
His family said, "Sam realized the American dream, was a great storyteller, had many dear lifelong friends and a love of family."
Besides his son, Samuel A. Zambito II, and wife of 58 years, Rita Ann Zambito, Mr. Zambito is survived by a daughter, Debra Ann Miller; two brothers, John and Joseph Zambito; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at Silver Creek Fireman’s Club on the Lake, 23 Jackson St., Silver Creek.