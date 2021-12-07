Ross B. Kenzie, 90, former chairman of Goldome Bank and civic leader

Sept. 22, 1931 – Nov. 26, 2021
Ross B. Kenzie joined Buffalo Savings Bank in 1979 with a goal to transform it from a community savings bank into a national merchants bank offering a range of financial services.
Under Mr. Kenzie's leadership as chairman, Buffalo Savings quickly absorbed three other banks and tripled its assets, from $3 billion to $9 billion. It also underwent a name change. It became Goldome, capitalizing on the golden crown atop its landmark downtown headquarters.
He also oversaw the transformation of the area around where the bank headquarters stood. The razing of the dilapidated 500 block of Main Street and the construction of a modern $55 million office building, which he helped design, was a key part of the Fountain Plaza redevelopment project in the 1980s.
"Kenzie got things done," Jerry Zremski wrote in The Buffalo News in April 1989, shortly after Mr. Kenzie announced he would step down as Goldome's chief in June of that year. "He stands about 6-foot-4, and he's been towering over downtown Buffalo and its largest savings bank for a decade now. Insiders say Kenzie is perhaps the main reason why there's a Hyatt hotel at the corner of Main and Genesee streets. The main reason why Buffalo's business community has pulled together after years of pulling itself apart."
By then, Goldome, which was caught in the nationwide Savings and Loan Crisis of the late 1980s, was on its last legs. It was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and sold to M&T Bank and Key Bank in June 1991.
Mr. Kenzie, who continued his activities as a civic leader long after his retirement, died Nov. 26 in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 90.
Born in Prattsburg in Steuben County, the son of a physician, Mr. Kenzie was a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1953. He was commissioned in the Army's Armor Branch and served for three years as a tank officer in Germany in the early 1950s. When the peace treaty was signed in 1955 that officially ended World War II, the German Army quickly re-established its own version of West Point, and Kenzie – then a first lieutenant – was assigned there to help train the cadre and the German cadets in the use of American equipment.
Mr. Kenzie left the Army in 1957 and joined the brokerage firm then known as Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Beane. He rose through the ranks of Merrill Lynch, from account executive in Boston, Mass., to branch office manager in Akron, Ohio, and then Cleveland. He became regional manager for the metropolitan area of New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey, and finally executive vice president and a member of the board of directors at Merrill Lynch before he was recruited by Buffalo Savings Bank in 1978.
Under his leadership, the bank expanded its activities into a wide variety of non-traditional businesses.
A New York Times profile in 1985 noted that Mr. Kenzie "moved aggressively to start up subsidiaries – ranging from real estate brokerage franchises to leasing companies – that would generate income for the bank in non-traditional ways. And now, the $13 billion institution that he renamed Goldome looks more like Merrill Lynch, his former employer, than a sleepy upstate bank.
As the bank did more and grew faster, the FDIC gave it two forms of assistance: It guaranteed to make up any losses on loans made by the New York City banks that Goldome acquired and allowed it to use a special accounting method.
If Goldome had added the troubled loans directly to its balance sheet, it would have been insolvent. Instead, the bank was allowed to take that deficit, call it "goodwill" and add it to its own balance sheet as an asset to handle the bad assets of the three banks. As long as it could count goodwill as an asset, Goldome was in the black.
However, in 1989, President George H.W. Bush and Congress changed the rules. In response to the crisis in the savings and loan industry, they adopted a bailout plan that no longer allowed savings institutions to count goodwill as part of their capital. And suddenly, Goldome was in big trouble, in danger of failing. As the bank continued to lose money on its basic banking business, Mr. Kenzie was ousted in 1989 after Buffalo businessman Jeremy M. Jacobs bought a big stake in Goldome and took over as chairman.
Mr. Kenzie remained in Buffalo. He was active with local educational institutions and devoted to mentoring and supporting young people, said his daughter Rachel K. King.
"He was always active in the community wherever we lived, as I remember growing up. He loved Buffalo," King said.
He endowed the Kenzie Family Presidential Scholarship Fund at SUNY Buffalo State. He was appointed a member of the College Council at Buffalo State by Gov. Hugh Carey in 1980 and served on the council for 20 years, including terms as its chairman. He was a member of the board of directors of the Buffalo State College Foundation for 25 years and a member of the board of the Burchfield Penney Art Center. Earlier this year, the college honored him with its President’s Distinguished Service Award.
A director of Millard Fillmore Hospitals and a chairman emeritus, he served on the board of the Kaleida Health, Education, and Research Foundation and its Investment Committee. He also was a director of the Health Systems Agency of Western New York. a member of the Western New York Commission on Health Care Reform and a past president of the 100 Club of Buffalo.
Mr. Kenzie was a longtime trustee of the University of Buffalo Foundation and chairman of its Investment Committee. The UB School of Management named him Businessman of the Year in 1983. In 2004, UB presented him with the Community Leadership Medal. He also served three years a trustee of Canisius College, where the Business School honored him as Business Executive of the Year in 1987.
An avid duck hunter, he won many skeet and trap shooting competitions. He was the shooting champion at the Country Club of Buffalo for several years. In 2001, the Buffalo Shooting Club honored him with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
His wife of 54 years, the former Langley Hoge, died in 2007.
Survivors include another daughter, Mary L. Kenzie; two sisters, Linda Mahley and Joyce North; two grandchildren and a great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 128 Pearl St.