Ross B. Kenzie, 90, former chairman of Goldome Bank and civic leader

Under his leadership, the bank expanded its activities into a wide variety of non-traditional businesses.

A New York Times profile in 1985 noted that Mr. Kenzie "moved aggressively to start up subsidiaries – ranging from real estate brokerage franchises to leasing companies – that would generate income for the bank in non-traditional ways. And now, the $13 billion institution that he renamed Goldome looks more like Merrill Lynch, his former employer, than a sleepy upstate bank.

As the bank did more and grew faster, the FDIC gave it two forms of assistance: It guaranteed to make up any losses on loans made by the New York City banks that Goldome acquired and allowed it to use a special accounting method.

If Goldome had added the troubled loans directly to its balance sheet, it would have been insolvent. Instead, the bank was allowed to take that deficit, call it "goodwill" and add it to its own balance sheet as an asset to handle the bad assets of the three banks. As long as it could count goodwill as an asset, Goldome was in the black.