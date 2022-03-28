Rose Mary Spoth, 84, helped operate Donald Spoth Farm and Greenhouse

May 31, 1937 – March 21, 2022
Rose Mary Spoth, who helped operate one of the largest family farms in northern Erie County, died March 21 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. She was 84.
Born Rose Mary Daigler in Lockport, the second of three children, she grew up in Swormville and was a graduate of the former all-girls St. Joseph’s Academy in Lockport. She was introduced to Donald Spoth by his sister, Alene Stockwell, who was a next-door neighbor. They were married in 1958.
She worked in various capacities through the years at Donald Spoth Farm and Greenhouse, which was started by her husband’s grandfather in 1900. When the farm had a roadside vegetable stand, she operated it, and helped in the greenhouse and in sales. In recent years, she was office manager.
Her husband bought the farm from his father in 1959 and acquired enough land to establish an agricultural district in the early 1990s. It now comprises 750 acres, primarily raising grains, and includes a greenhouse and a nursery. Since her husband died in 1992, the farm has been operated by her sons.
Active in Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pendleton, she was chairwoman of bereavement luncheons and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a lay associate of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy and organized its annual corn roast on the Spoth farm.
Mrs. Spoth also had been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the North Amherst Fire Company for 61 years.
Survivors include four sons, Donald Jr., Daniel, Michael and Alan; a sister, Barbara Lester; and six grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 26 in Good Shepherd Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton.