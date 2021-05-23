Rosalie G. Ciminelli, 87, developer's widow cherished family and faith

In 1996, Mr. Ciminelli credited his wife for his success.

"She’s been my inspiration all these years," he told a writer. "If you really want to know who the boss is, it’s Rosalie. She empowers me."

After starting their family in Buffalo, the pair raised their six children on a four-acre Clarence property.

"Mrs. Ciminelli supported her husband in all of his business endeavors and was extremely active in the Western New York community for over 40 years, all while raising six children," her family said in a statement. "She experienced all the ups and downs of the company, and has developed a great understanding of the business."

When her children were in school in the 1970s, Mrs. Ciminelli was active in the St. Joseph's School Mothers' Club.

She served on the Women's Committee of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Women's Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, along with the Erie Community College Foundation Board. She was also a member of the Amherst Clarence Division of the Buffalo Philharmonic Committee.

She was politically active, supporting candidates that included Rep. Tom Reynolds, Jack Kemp in 1996, when he was running as Bob Dole's vice president, and Buffalo Mayor James Griffin.