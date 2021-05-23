Rosalie G. Ciminelli, 87, developer's widow cherished family and faith

July 1933 – May 21, 2021
Devotion to her Roman Catholic faith was high on Rosalie G. Ciminelli's list of priorities. In fact, said her longtime executive assistant Sharon Moreko, "Next to her family, her faith was the most important thing."
Like her husband, who attended daily Mass before work while she cared for their six children, Mrs. Ciminelli's support included an open heart and an open hand.
She and her husband, who died in 2014, made contributions to many parishes in Western New York and in Marco Island, Fla., where they had homes.
Mrs. Ciminelli was 87 when she died May 21 in her Williamsville home.
She was the oldest of five children of Rachel Paolini and Samuel J. "Cy" Savarino, who was a construction executive. She grew up in the East Delevan Avenue neighborhood and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy.
She worked briefly at Hengerer's, Mozeko said.
She married Frank L. Ciminelli on the morning of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1954. That was the same year her husband started his residential concrete business, the first step in his multi-million-dollar development career. He founded the Ciminelli Development Co., later the Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.
In 1996, Mr. Ciminelli credited his wife for his success.
"She’s been my inspiration all these years," he told a writer. "If you really want to know who the boss is, it’s Rosalie. She empowers me."
After starting their family in Buffalo, the pair raised their six children on a four-acre Clarence property.
"Mrs. Ciminelli supported her husband in all of his business endeavors and was extremely active in the Western New York community for over 40 years, all while raising six children," her family said in a statement. "She experienced all the ups and downs of the company, and has developed a great understanding of the business."
When her children were in school in the 1970s, Mrs. Ciminelli was active in the St. Joseph's School Mothers' Club.
She served on the Women's Committee of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Women's Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, along with the Erie Community College Foundation Board. She was also a member of the Amherst Clarence Division of the Buffalo Philharmonic Committee.
She was politically active, supporting candidates that included Rep. Tom Reynolds, Jack Kemp in 1996, when he was running as Bob Dole's vice president, and Buffalo Mayor James Griffin.
In 1997, the Ciminellis were honored at the Barnabite Founders Ball, organized by the priests who operate Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston.
In 2002, she and her husband were named Philanthropists of the Year by the Western New York Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
In 2011, the Ciminellis were honored by the National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York for their charitable contributions to Boys Town of Italy, the Buffalo Zoo, the American Cancer Society, the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy and the Variety Club.
She and her husband received the Bishop's Medal in support of Catholic education in 2011.
Mrs. Ciminelli remained on the board of the Frank L. Ciminelli Family Foundation, which was established in 1998, until her death, Mozeko said.
She had a deep devotion to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, which was co-founded by her cousin, Norman S. Paolini Jr., Mozeko said.
Her husband died on Dec. 26, 2014, at age 80.
Mrs. Ciminelli is survived by four sons, Louis P., Gary M., Paul F. and John A. Ciminelli; two daughters, Susan E. Ciminelli Van Hoven and Mary B. Ciminelli Read; a brother, Salvatore J. "Sonny" Savarino; two sisters, Marilyn Giancarlo and Donna Santoro; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence. The service will also be livestreamed.