Feb. 15, 1936 – April 8, 2023

Rosa Whetzle Trotter, former development director for Hospice Buffalo and executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Buffalo, died unexpectedly April 8 in her home in Williamsville. She was 87.

Born Rosa Josephine Spillane in Geneva, an only child, she graduated from DeSales High School there, then attended Mercyhurst College, now Mercyhurst University, in Erie, Pa., where she majored in sciences and was president of the Dramatic Society and president of Alpha Psi Omega, the national dramatics fraternity.

After she graduated in 1957, she came to Buffalo to become a social worker for Catholic Charities. She was awarded a Woodrow Wilson scholarship to attend any graduate school in the nation, but turned it down because she was about to be married in 1960 to Robert J. Whetzle, an attorney. He died in 1994.

After raising four children, she was a volunteer patient advocate at Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle and, in 1982, she became manager of the former Members' Gallery at what was then the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

In 1984, she joined Hospice Buffalo, where she established the Development Department and became its director. She was recruited to become executive director for Ronald McDonald House of Buffalo in 1993 and served until 1999.

She met Buffalo News classical music critic Herman Trotter when she was a student in his music appreciation class at Trinity Episcopal Church and they were married in 1996. He died March 12. A joint memorial service for them will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 26 in Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave.

Survivors include a son, Patrick Whetzle; a daughter, Kate Whetzle Hohenberg, and six grandchildren.