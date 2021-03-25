Ronald R. and Carole Bieler, inseparable couple died in crash

Mr. Bieler was born April 30, 1941, a son of Edwin and Dorothy Bieler; Mrs. Bieler, born June 25, 1942, was the daughter of Wilbert and Helen Bott. Each lived on Bieler Road in Orchard Park, which is in the West Seneca School District, and had two siblings, Arnold Bieler and Diane Agnello and Donald and Raymond Bott.

His brother Arnold Bieler and her brother Donald Bott were best friends, but the pair attended different high schools – Mr. Bieler graduated from Orchard Park and Mrs. Bieler from West Seneca West. The family recalls that the couple were introduced by Mr. Bieler's uncle when they were in their late teens. Their romance took off and they were married on Sept. 8, 1962, in St. Peter's United Church of Christ in West Seneca.

"They were inseparable," said Malota. "Camping, church, they were very involved in the church, family picnics, company functions, they were always together. My mom was a big party planner, she loved to have a party and go all out with the decorations and everything."

Mrs. Bieler was an avid crafter, skilled in knitting, sewing, crocheting, quilting and photography – "My mom was into all of it," Malota said. She knitted prayer shawls to donate and donated many of her other creations.