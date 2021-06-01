Ronald H. Moline, who twice served as Tonawanda supervisor, has died

Ronald H. Moline, who served as a Town of Tonawanda Council member between terms as supervisor in the 1980s and again from 2001 to 2007, died Sunday.

His death was announced on the town's official Twitter account, which added, "#RIP Mr. Supervisor."

A graduate of Sweet Home High School, Mr. Moline lived on Buffalo's West Side before moving to the Town of Tonawanda in the early 1950s. He taught at Kensington and East High Schools before settling at Bennett High School.

In 1981, Mr. Moline, who was then a 39-year-old political newcomer, ran an energetic campaign for town Council, first visiting all 186 Republican committee members, then visiting every home in the town as he campaigned for a Council seat, spending two hours a day knocking on doors.

He polled second of five candidates for three seats, receiving more votes than one of the two incumbents running. All three ran on the Republican and Conservative lines.

After incumbent James V. Ryan died on Sept. 8, 1983, Mr. Moline was appointed supervisor. He received a leave of absence from his teaching job to serve as supervisor.