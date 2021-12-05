Ronald B. Vilardo, 70, sales manager for Certo Brothers Distributing Co.

July 21, 1951 – Nov. 24, 2021

Ron Vilardo was tending bar at The Winery in the former Parkway Ramada Inn in Niagara Falls in the early 1970s when a young woman named Cathy Certo thanked him for a well-made cocktail by slipping a tip into his vest pocket.

Before long, they were engaged and he was loading trucks for the company that her father co-founded, Certo Brothers Distributing Co., a leading distributor for Molson Beer. They were married in 1977 at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Niagara Falls.

Mr. Vilardo became a sales representative for the Certo Brothers beverage accounts in Niagara and northern Erie counties and then supervisor of sales. When the company became a distributor for Coors in 1988, he was brand manager and introduced the previously unavailable Colorado brew to five Western New York counties. He retired as sales supervisor in 2019.

He died Nov. 24 in Niagara Hospice, Lockport, after a two-year illness. He was 70.

Born in Niagara Falls, Ronald B. Vilardo was the younger of two boys and a 1969 graduate of Niagara Falls High School. He earned an associate’s degree in history from Niagara County Community College and attended SUNY Geneseo.