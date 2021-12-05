Ronald B. Vilardo, 70, sales manager for Certo Brothers Distributing Co.

July 21, 1951 – Nov. 24, 2021
Ron Vilardo was tending bar at The Winery in the former Parkway Ramada Inn in Niagara Falls in the early 1970s when a young woman named Cathy Certo thanked him for a well-made cocktail by slipping a tip into his vest pocket.
Before long, they were engaged and he was loading trucks for the company that her father co-founded, Certo Brothers Distributing Co., a leading distributor for Molson Beer. They were married in 1977 at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Niagara Falls.
Mr. Vilardo became a sales representative for the Certo Brothers beverage accounts in Niagara and northern Erie counties and then supervisor of sales. When the company became a distributor for Coors in 1988, he was brand manager and introduced the previously unavailable Colorado brew to five Western New York counties. He retired as sales supervisor in 2019.
He died Nov. 24 in Niagara Hospice, Lockport, after a two-year illness. He was 70.
Born in Niagara Falls, Ronald B. Vilardo was the younger of two boys and a 1969 graduate of Niagara Falls High School. He earned an associate’s degree in history from Niagara County Community College and attended SUNY Geneseo.
He was a former member of the board of directors of the Whirlpool Park Little League and coached baseball, basketball and soccer teams. Active in the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, he was chairman of its auction. He and his wife received its Volunteer of the Year Award in 2012.
“He grew up in the Pine Avenue neighborhood and it was something he thought was really important,” his son, Anthony, said.
Mr. Vilardo, who had many clients on Pine Avenue, also was a member of the Pine Avenue Business Association.
An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of the Niagara Frontier Country Club and shot a hole-in-one.
In addition to his wife, a teaching assistant for special education students at Niagara Falls High School, survivors include a son, Anthony; a daughter, Lisa Supon; a brother, Nicholas, a retired Niagara Falls Fire Department battalion chief; and three granddaughters.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Nov. 29 in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 3840 Macklem Ave., Niagara Falls.