Ron Pugh Sr., 76, Harvard Cup Hall of Famer and former Burgard football coach

Jan. 12, 1945 - April 8, 2021

Ronald W. Pugh Sr. came here from McKeesport, Pa., in 1962 to play football at the University of Buffalo and he ended up making the city his home.

Pugh, a longtime football coach at Buffalo Public Schools, but mainly Burgard Vocational, died last week at age 76 after a period of declining health in Lumberton, N.C. Pugh spent part of his retirement years in North Carolina but remained attached to Buffalo.

"My dad absolutely loved it here," his son, Ronald Jr., said Monday. "When he was student-teaching, he went back to McKeesport for a short while. Then he turned right around and came back to Buffalo."

He stayed for a long career of coaching and teaching at Buffalo schools.

Pugh was a tackle at UB (1963-65) on defenses coached by future NFL head coach Buddy Ryan. He played under head coach Dick Offenhamer for two varsity seasons and a third season under Richard "Doc" Urich. His teammates included some of the most well-known UB players of that era, Don Gilbert, Jim McNally and E. Greenard Poles among them.

As a head coach, defense was his specialty, according to his son, but at Burgard he was often blessed with talented athletes at quarterback.