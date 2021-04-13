Ron Pugh Sr., 76, Harvard Cup Hall of Famer and former Burgard football coach

Jan. 12, 1945 - April 8, 2021
Ronald W. Pugh Sr. came here from McKeesport, Pa., in 1962 to play football at the University of Buffalo and he ended up making the city his home.
Pugh, a longtime football coach at Buffalo Public Schools, but mainly Burgard Vocational, died last week at age 76 after a period of declining health in Lumberton, N.C. Pugh spent part of his retirement years in North Carolina but remained attached to Buffalo.
"My dad absolutely loved it here," his son, Ronald Jr., said Monday. "When he was student-teaching, he went back to McKeesport for a short while. Then he turned right around and came back to Buffalo."
He stayed for a long career of coaching and teaching at Buffalo schools.
Pugh was a tackle at UB (1963-65) on defenses coached by future NFL head coach Buddy Ryan. He played under head coach Dick Offenhamer for two varsity seasons and a third season under Richard "Doc" Urich. His teammates included some of the most well-known UB players of that era, Don Gilbert, Jim McNally and E. Greenard Poles among them.
As a head coach, defense was his specialty, according to his son, but at Burgard he was often blessed with talented athletes at quarterback.
"His offense was always based on his quarterback," Pugh Jr. said. "He definitely favored the run game but he always had a quarterback with a strong arm."
Pugh's last game as a head coach was the 1999 Harvard Cup city championship game, which the Bulldogs lost to Hutch-Tech on Thanksgiving Day. He retired from coaching at age 56, although he stayed on as a physical education and health teacher for a few more years.
As a head coach Pugh posted a career record of 127-108-16 at East (43-24-3 from 1969-1977) and Burgard (84-84-13 from 1981-99). Pugh was inducted into the Harvard Cup Hall of Fame in 2006.
He won two Harvard Cups at East before the school was closed for a time and lost to Riverside in the 1972 Cup game after his team went into the game undefeated.
After losing five times and tying twice in Harvard Cup games, Burgard won sole possession of the city championship for the first time since 1942 with a 28-6 win over McKinley in the 1998 game with Pugh at the helm.
At Burgard, he coached a long list of All-High standouts. Most famous was defensive lineman Andre Coleman, who played at the University at Albany and played briefly with the San Diego Chargers and then the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.
Coleman was one of six Burgard players who made the 1998 All-High first team defense in that championship season.
Pugh is survived by five sons and two daughters.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday at St. John Baptist Church in Buffalo.