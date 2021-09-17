Roger L. Chenez, 74, prominent labor leader and United Way organizer

April 25, 1947 – Sept. 13, 2021
Roger L. Chenez was wholeheartedly dedicated to supporting organized labor and helping anyone in need, his son said.
"The union movement and his dedication to his community were his passions," said Gregory Chenez.
Mr. Chenez, a longtime union member and officer, a supporter of the United Way and prolific writer of letters to the editor, died at the Weinberg Campus in Amherst, where he had lived since January 2020.
Mr. Chenez, a Vietnam-era Army veteran, was a driving force behind the Niagara Orleans Labor Council's Workers Memorial Monument in Reservoir Park in the Town of Lewiston and was a founder of the E.J. Mays Golf Tournament, which funds scholarships for families of members of the Communications Workers of America.
"He was selfless in so many ways," his son said. "He was involved in everything, and he was very dedicated."
Mr. Chenez was born in Lockport, son of Louis F. and Mary Jane Bixler Chenez. As a student at Newfane Central School, he was an active Boy Scout.
After graduating in 1965, he joined the U.S. Army, where he graduated from the 7th Infantry Division Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
On July 26, 1969, he married Sheila Rae Hicks in St. Bridget's Roman Catholic Church in Newfane.
In 1975, Mr. Chenez began work at what later became Verizon Communications as a central office technician.
He served as president of the Communications Workers of America Local 1117 from 1987 to 2001, the Niagara-Orleans Labor Council and the Western New York Council of the Communications Workers of America. He was also awarded Labor Person of the Year.
"Organized labor was the foundation that my dad used to make a difference," said Gregory Chenez, who worked with his father at Verizon and succeeded him as CWA Local 1117's president for 15 years. "But it didn't matter to him whether you were union or non-union when it came to his local community efforts. It was all about serving the greater good."
While he was president of the CWA, Mr. Chenez coordinated a union project to install bedside telephones for patients in the veterans hospital in Batavia.
After his retirement in 2001, Mr. Chenez became active in the Western Chapter of the Retired Members Council of the Communications Workers of America and served as first vice president of the Western Chapter of New York State Alliance for Retired Americans.
He co-founded and spent many years organizing the E.J. Mays Golf Tournament in honor of the late president of CWA Local 1162, who became a statewide labor leader. In 2012, Mr. Chenez received the E.J. Mays Memorial Award for leadership.
Mr. Chenez led the effort to build the Niagara Orleans Labor Council's Workers Memorial Monument, which lists the names of people who have died from workplace injuries.
He began volunteering for the Eastern Niagara United Way in 1982, was a member of the board of the United Way of Niagara and the Eastern Niagara United Way in the 1990s and co-chair of the 1996 Eastern Niagara United Way campaign. For his support, he received a United Way Labor Community Service Award.
In 1992, Mr. Chenez wrote a letter to the editor about the involvement of organized labor in the United Way.
"American trade unionists feel strongly that we must help each other, not just in the hours on the job but in all the hours of the day," he wrote. "In that spirit we will continue to be active, vigilant participants in the good cause that is the United Way."
Gregory Chenez noted that his father sought ways to make his frequent letters to the editor stand out. "He came up with the idea that if he sent a letter on yellow legal paper, they would know it was from Roger Chenez," he said, chuckling.
In 2007 and in 2009, Mr. Chenez ran on the Democratic and Working Families lines for the 7th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature, losing to incumbent Gerald K. Farnham.
Throughout his life, Mr. Chenez was focused on "laying the foundation for the next generation," his son said. "He was always asking, 'What can I do to improve things today for the next person to come along?' "
"He always found something to do," said his son. "He was always giving back."
Mr. Chenez enjoyed model trains, the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.
After 51 years of marriage, his wife, Sheila Rae Chenez, died on Nov. 6, 2020.
Besides his son Gregory, Mr. Chenez is survived by another son, Todd Chenez; two daughters, Joleen Milne and Carie Parsons; three sisters, Sharon Goff, Karen Roy and Kim Wojtylak; a brother, Richard Chenez; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Brendan on the Lake, 3455 Ewings Road, Newfane.