Roger L. Chenez, 74, prominent labor leader and United Way organizer

Mr. Chenez led the effort to build the Niagara Orleans Labor Council's Workers Memorial Monument, which lists the names of people who have died from workplace injuries.

He began volunteering for the Eastern Niagara United Way in 1982, was a member of the board of the United Way of Niagara and the Eastern Niagara United Way in the 1990s and co-chair of the 1996 Eastern Niagara United Way campaign. For his support, he received a United Way Labor Community Service Award.

In 1992, Mr. Chenez wrote a letter to the editor about the involvement of organized labor in the United Way.

"American trade unionists feel strongly that we must help each other, not just in the hours on the job but in all the hours of the day," he wrote. "In that spirit we will continue to be active, vigilant participants in the good cause that is the United Way."

Gregory Chenez noted that his father sought ways to make his frequent letters to the editor stand out. "He came up with the idea that if he sent a letter on yellow legal paper, they would know it was from Roger Chenez," he said, chuckling.

In 2007 and in 2009, Mr. Chenez ran on the Democratic and Working Families lines for the 7th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature, losing to incumbent Gerald K. Farnham.