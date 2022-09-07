Robin L. Evenhouse, 59, came back to build a business in her hometown

Sept. 14, 1962 – Aug. 12, 2022

When Robin L. Evenhouse returned to Eden in 2000 after several years as a corporate executive, it was like starting over.

She moved in with her younger brother Peter. They had worked together as printers before she left. This time, they decided they would have their own shop.

"I told her, 'You sell it, I'll produce it,'" he said.

Before the year was over, Evenhouse Printing was up and running from a small office on Main Street in Eden.

Within five years, it had outgrown that building and moved to Hamburg into larger quarters on Camp Road. In need of still more room a few years later, it moved again to its current location on Southwestern Boulevard.

"She made everyone who came into that shop feel welcome," her brother said. "We're a local family business, and she treated you like you belonged here."

She died Aug. 12, six months after a diagnosis of lung cancer. She was 59.

Born in Watseka, Ill., near the Indiana state line, she was the third of four children. Her father, a professional auctioneer originally from West Falls, had met her mother in Peoria, Ill.

The family returned to Western New York in 1963 and settled in a house in Eden that was part of a standardbred horse farm owned by Dr. Richard Hale, a veterinarian. As teens, she and her brother worked in his veterinary clinic.

Her father died in 1976 and, shortly after purchasing a house in Eden, her mother lost her life in fatal auto accident in 1979.

Ms. Evenhouse graduated from Eden High School in 1980 and had several odd jobs before she was hired as a typesetter by a friend of her father who owned a Mr. Copy store in West Seneca.

She continued as a typesetter when she went to Printing Prep in downtown Buffalo in 1987. After a short time with her grandmother in San Diego, Calif., where she also worked in a printing shop, she returned in 1993 to take a management position with the company that had purchased Greater Buffalo Press – Sullivan Graphics, later American Color Graphics.

She was a manager in Chicago for three years, then worked in New York City until 2000.

In 2010, she took a six-week course at the Ohio Auction School and followed in her father's footsteps as a caller. A non-professional, she limited her auctioneering to the annual fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club in Eden and other charity events.

She also provided support for Newell-Faulkner Post 880, American Legion, which hosts the annual Eden Corn Festival.

A suggestion from a friend inspired her to convert a dry cleaning shop near her home on Main Street in Eden into the Fields of Eden Inn, a plush boutique hotel with just three rooms, each with a kitchen and a fireplace. It opened in 2017.

"It looks like something you'll see in New York City," her brother said. "Everything is first-rate."

A mentor for other women entrepreneurs, she encouraged them to follow the principles of the Dale Carnegie Course to develop leadership and communication skills.

"She was very forward, she was very direct," her brother noted. "She was tough as nails, but she was fair."

Survivors include another brother, David; her partner of 20 years, Marge Roberts; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 20 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eden.