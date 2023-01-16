Roberta J. Pentney, 85, UB professor and researcher into alcoholism

Jan. 11, 1936 – Jan. 5, 2023

When she was a professor and researcher at what is now the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Roberta J. Pentney laid to rest one of the longstanding presumptions about drinking – that alcohol kills brain cells.

"What actually happens," she wrote, "is that the alcohol damages the parts of the cells that send and receive information. This causes problems with the way the cells communicate with each other and results in some of the impairments of intoxication."

Her conclusions didn't exactly give the green light to boozers, however. Although the damage is mostly reversible, she found that continuing exposure to alcohol can alter brain structure and led to serious disorders.

A professor emerita since 2003, she died Jan. 5 in San Francisco, Calif. She was 86.

Born Roberta Jean Pierson in Van Nuys, Calif., she graduated from the College of Notre Dame in Belmont, Calif., with a bachelor's degree in biology and joined the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.

After completing a doctorate at the University of Notre Dame in 1965, she returned to the College of Notre Dame in Belmont to pursue research and moved on to the University of California, San Francisco.

She left her religious order in 1971 to pursue an academic career, did post-doctoral work at Columbia University and joined the faculty at UB's School of Medicine.

A professor of anatomy and cell biology, Dr. Pentney chaired the Anatomical Sciences Department from 1992 to 1997.

Her decades of research centered on the effects of chronic alcohol abuse and brain function. She authored or co-authored more than 80 publications.

She received the Dean's Award for Service to the School of Medicine in 1998 and a Commendation of Excellence for her teaching in 1996 and 2003.

A former Amherst resident, she was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, where she oversaw prayer groups.

Her husband of 42 years, William M. Pentney, died in 2017.

Survivors include a son, William R.; and a grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Tuesday in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst.