Robert R. Sommerstein, 77, attorney who provided defense for those in need

Feb. 4, 1944 – April 27, 2021
Robert B. Sommerstein, a criminal defense attorney for more than 50 years, believed firmly that everyone should have proper representation in court, regardless of their means.
As a member of the board of directors of the Erie County Bar Association, he was longtime chairman of its assigned counsel program, where he vetted lawyers to represent clients who otherwise could not afford them. He regularly defended them himself.
“Even though you’re poor, he thought you should have a good lawyer,” his wife Lynne said. “He took assigned cases all through his career.”
A resident of East Amherst, he died April 27 in Gates Vascular Institute from complications following heart surgery. He was 77.
Born in Newark, N.J., the older of two boys, he was the son of Eastern European immigrants who escaped the Holocaust during early days of World War II. He was a dean’s list student at the University at Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in geography in 1966.
While attending UB Law School, he met an undergraduate, Lynne Kramer, at a Hillel mixer. After they were married in 1967, he took a job as a law clerk with the firm of Goldstein and Freed in downtown Buffalo while continuing to attend classes. He received his degree in 1969 and became an attorney with the firm, which later became Dubin, Sommerstein and Hunter.
Affiliated with Temple Beth Zion, Mr. Sommerstein supported many American Jewish charitable projects. He was a past president of Jewish Family Services in Buffalo and a founding member of the U.S. Holocaust Museum.
He and his wife were co-founders of Yad B’yad, a Jewish organization that advocates for people with disabilities and successfully campaigned to include them in religious schools and other activities. They were honored in 1998 with Sister/Brotherhood Awards from the National Conference for Community and Justice.
His daughter Michelle was the first to graduate from an integrated education program in which the Williamsville schools provided special assistance for students with learning disabilities after the Sommersteins and other parents campaigned to establish it. Michelle went on to attend Trinity College in Vermont, where a similar program was established.
Mrs. Sommerstein, a lecturer in special education at SUNY Buffalo State, helped set up the College-Based Transition Program, a noncredit program for students there with significant disabilities, and served as its director.
Although just 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Mr. Sommerstein was a competitive athlete. He played football in high school and was a member of the baseball team at UB. He also played tennis and golf and enjoyed fishing.
A dedicated card player, he attended a weekly poker club and played duplicate bridge, attaining the rank of Bronze Life Master with more than 800 points.
Mr. Sommerstein made friends easily and had an endless supply of jokes and stories. He entertained the staff at his law office every year by dressing as an offbeat Santa Claus, with reindeer antlers, elf shoes and a shiny red nose.
“You could get anything on him and he’d wear it,” his wife said. “He loved doing it.”
In addition to his wife and daughter, survivors include a son, David, news director for North County Public Radio at St. Lawrence University in Canton; a brother, Richard; and a granddaughter.
Services were private.