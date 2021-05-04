Robert R. Sommerstein, 77, attorney who provided defense for those in need

Feb. 4, 1944 – April 27, 2021

Robert B. Sommerstein, a criminal defense attorney for more than 50 years, believed firmly that everyone should have proper representation in court, regardless of their means.

As a member of the board of directors of the Erie County Bar Association, he was longtime chairman of its assigned counsel program, where he vetted lawyers to represent clients who otherwise could not afford them. He regularly defended them himself.

“Even though you’re poor, he thought you should have a good lawyer,” his wife Lynne said. “He took assigned cases all through his career.”

A resident of East Amherst, he died April 27 in Gates Vascular Institute from complications following heart surgery. He was 77.

Born in Newark, N.J., the older of two boys, he was the son of Eastern European immigrants who escaped the Holocaust during early days of World War II. He was a dean’s list student at the University at Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in geography in 1966.