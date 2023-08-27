Robert R. Catalino, an industrial arts teacher at Lake Shore Central High School who served four terms as Town of Evans supervisor, died Aug. 17 in his Angola home after a lengthy illness. He was 88.

Mr. Catalino, who was president of the Town of Evans Jaycees in early 1960s and was cited in the Jaycees national magazine as one of America's "outstanding young men," first won a seat on the Evans Town Board in 1965.

One of his early achievements was to have signs installed welcoming visitors on all highways leading into the town.

A Democrat, he remained on the Town Board after he lost his first bid for supervisor in 1967 by 277 votes to Republican John R. Hamlett. Two years later, he defeated Hamlett by a 900-vote margin.

During his four terms, he saw the town purchase the boat launching facilities at Sturgeon Point and helped break ground for a new wastewater treatment plant.

After he decided not to seek re-election in 1977, he was subject of a lengthy legal challenge by a Republican-dominated Town Board. The lawsuit claimed that his transfer of funds for cleanup after a major ice storm in March 1976 was illegal and that he was personally responsible for the money. It was the first court case of its kind in New York State.

State Supreme Court Justice Dolores Denman ruled that although Mr. Catalino acted illegally by transferring the money from the town's capital reserve accounts, the town had not lost the money. The Board finally dropped the lawsuit in 1983.

He was the target of another political uproar in 1996 after his son, Robert R. II, was elected Evans supervisor and appointed him to an unsalaried post as adviser and researcher. Nevertheless, he continued in that capacity as his son went on to serve six terms in the town's top office. For several of those years, Mr. Catalino also was chairman of the Town of Evans Democratic Committee.

Born in Silver Creek, he was the older of two boys and a 1953 graduate of Lake Shore Central High School, where he was co-captain of the basketball team and played varsity football and baseball.

He earned a bachelor's degree in education in industrial arts in 1958 from what was then Buffalo State Teachers College and was hired that summer to teach at Lake Shore. He went on to do graduate work at the University at Buffalo and Canisius College.

He coached varsity baseball for 11 years and junior varsity football for eight years at Lake Shore. After he retired in 1994, he volunteered to teach industrial arts topics at Most Precious Blood School in Angola.

In the early 1960s, he was Town of Evans recreation director, as well as a player and manager in the Buffalo News Suburban Baseball Association's Lake Shore League.

He also was a member of the Angola Volunteer Fire Department.

His first wife, the former Marlene L. Frawley, who was manager of the Orchard Park office of Manpower Temporary Services and secretary of the Evans-Brant Chamber of Commerce, died in 1994. He was remarried to the former Patricia K. Charles on Aug. 28, 2004.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Roman J. and Robert R. II; a daughter, Lisa L. Plukas; a brother, Charles T. "Butch"; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Monday in Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola.