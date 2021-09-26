Robert P. Hazelet, 84, co-founder of Bob and John's La Hacienda Restaurant

March 13, 1937 – Sept. 20, 2021

Robert P. Hazelet, co-founder of Bob and John’s La Hacienda Restaurant on Hertel Avenue and the adjacent Wellington Pub, died Sept. 20 at his home in East Amherst after a battle with cancer. He was 84.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, he was a 1954 graduate of Bennett High School, where he played varsity basketball. He attended the University of Buffalo, then worked for several years in the research division at DuPont, where his father and his younger brother John Jr. also worked.

Looking for opportunities in 1972 after DuPont closed the research unit, the Hazelet brothers bought Ralph’s La Hacienda, a pizzeria between Wellington Road and Parkside Avenue believed to be the oldest restaurant on Hertel.

He and his brother expanded the pizza operation into a full-service restaurant and in the 1980s bought the tavern next door, which they renamed the Wellington Pub. Their many loyal customers included members of the Goo Goo Dolls, who made a point of eating at Bob and John’s when they were in town.