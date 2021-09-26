Robert P. Hazelet, 84, co-founder of Bob and John's La Hacienda Restaurant

March 13, 1937 – Sept. 20, 2021
Robert P. Hazelet, co-founder of Bob and John’s La Hacienda Restaurant on Hertel Avenue and the adjacent Wellington Pub, died Sept. 20 at his home in East Amherst after a battle with cancer. He was 84.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, he was a 1954 graduate of Bennett High School, where he played varsity basketball. He attended the University of Buffalo, then worked for several years in the research division at DuPont, where his father and his younger brother John Jr. also worked.
Looking for opportunities in 1972 after DuPont closed the research unit, the Hazelet brothers bought Ralph’s La Hacienda, a pizzeria between Wellington Road and Parkside Avenue believed to be the oldest restaurant on Hertel.
He and his brother expanded the pizza operation into a full-service restaurant and in the 1980s bought the tavern next door, which they renamed the Wellington Pub. Their many loyal customers included members of the Goo Goo Dolls, who made a point of eating at Bob and John’s when they were in town.
The Hazelets also helped several family members and former employees open their own restaurants. Mr. Hazelet retired about 20 years ago and his brother retired a few years later. The restaurant and the pub were sold to John Hazelet’s son, Thomas, who continues to operate them.
Mr. Hazelet was married in 1959 to the former Margery Rapp, an acquaintance since they were children in North Buffalo. They were longtime residents of Grand Island, had a beachfront home in Long Beach, Ont., and in recent years had a residence in Spring Hill, Fla.
He was honored by the Red Cross in 1998 as a 10-gallon blood donor. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Long Beach Country Club in Wainfleet, Ont.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Robert Jr., Daniel and Michael; two daughters, Kelly Scheffler and Rachael DiMaio; a sister, Joan Toy; 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. His brother John died in 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Sept. 25 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.