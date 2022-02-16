Robert P. Gallivan Sr., 85, Buffalo firefighter and arson investigator

June 16, 1936 – Feb. 12, 2022

Robert Patrick Gallivan Sr., a Buffalo firefighter and arson investigator, died Feb. 12 in his home in Buffalo’s Lakefront Village after a short illness. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, he was the son of second-generation Irish Americans and the second of eight children. He grew up in the Kenfield Homes and worked on cars as a mechanic while attending Seneca Vocational High School.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1954, trained to become an aircraft mechanic and was stationed at Naval Air Station Glynco in Georgia and Naval Station Quonset Point in Rhode Island.

Returning to Buffalo, Mr. Gallivan worked as a mechanic at Buffalo Airfield and joined the Buffalo Fire Department as a firefighter in 1960. For several years, he was a truck driver for Ladder 7, stationed on Leroy Avenue. He became an arson investigator in 1990 and retired in 1995.

In retirement, he was one of the volunteer “keepers of the Cotter,” a group of veteran firefighters who helped maintain Buffalo’s Edward M. Cotter, the world’s oldest working fireboat.