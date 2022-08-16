Robert L. Montgomery Jr., 84, retired Columbus McKinnon Corp. executive

Nov. 9, 1937 – Aug. 8, 2022

Robert L. Montgomery Jr., who helped lead Columbus McKinnon Corp. through its period of growth in the 1980s and 1990s as executive vice president and chief financial officer, died Aug. 8 in his home in Lake View after a brief illness. He was 84.

Born in Buffalo, the older of two children, he was a 1955 graduate of the Park School. He attended Hamilton College and the University at Buffalo School of Management, where he earned an MBA and graduated with distinction.

He joined Price Waterhouse in 1963, becoming a certified public accountant and a manager. A suggestion by a Price Waterhouse colleague prompted him to take a position in 1974 at Columbus McKinnon Corp., the Amherst-based chain and hoist manufacturer.

Mr. Montgomery was one of the managers who led a leveraged buyout of the company in the 1980s, keeping its headquarters in Amherst. He also helped take the company public in 1996, oversaw its acquisitions in the 1990s as it became a provider of complete material handling systems for factories and steered it through tough financial times in the early 2000s. He retired in 2004.

He supported many organizations as a board member, fundraiser and philanthropist in recent years through the Montgomery Family Foundation. He was treasurer of the Seneca Street Development Corp., chairman of the Beechwood Foundation and chaired the capital campaign for the Park School. He assisted pediatric programs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, especially the teen prom.

He also was a TeamWalk chairman for WalkAmerica 1992 for the Western New York Chapter of the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation.

He was honored in 2016 for his support and dedication to Tifft Nature Preserve and was recognized by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for his support. He received Park School's Alumni Achievement Award in 2013 and an award from the Council on Accountancy at Canisius College.

A member of Hamburg United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, he was longtime chairman of the Finance Committee, helped with many youth activities, was active with several adult groups and often served as cook for church fish fries.

Also a member of the Orchard Park Country Club, he enjoyed golf, fishing, reading and crossword puzzles.

He was married in 1964 to the former Carolyn Hansen, an educator and former Hamburg School Board member.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Lisa Hill, Karen Risley and Dr. Kathryn Cambi; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St., Hamburg.