Robert John Holland, 76, multifaceted artist and environmentalist

Dec. 20, 1945 – Aug. 15, 2022

Robert John Holland, a multifaceted artist and environmentalist known best for his welded steel sculptures, died Aug. 15 at his home in Arkwright after a short illness. He was 76.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up in Chaffee and graduated in 1964 from Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean, where he was a member of the Art Club.

He studied at Auburn Community College for two years and won an award with his 1967 entry in the Western New York Show at the Albright Knox Art Gallery.

He served in the Army from 1967 to 1970 and, as a social work psychologist specialist, he was stationed at Long Binh Post, near Saigon, the largest Army base in Vietnam.

He returned to major in art and psychology at Buffalo State College, now SUNY Buffalo State, and was mentored by the multimedia artist Julius Hubler. He graduated cum laude in 1973.

In 1973 and 1974, he was an exhibits aquarist-curator at the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls and won an Author of the Year award from the Canadian Organization of Aquarium Clubs.

He went on to earn a master's degree in social work from the University at Buffalo in 1977, but did not pursue a career in the field.

He turned to his art instead, winning two awards for photography at the 1977 Western New York show at the Albright-Knox.

He had a solo show at the Olean Art Gallery in 1978 and began studies into Seneca traditions on the Cattaraugus Territory with Twylah Hurd Nitsch, an elder in the Wolf Clan Teaching Lodge, which greatly influenced his art.

For 16 years, he also worked seasonally for his family's company, F. J. Holland Drilling of Chaffee, drilling wells for water, oil and gas. He worked for a time in the Texas oil fields and exhibited art in group shows there.

He had a solo exhibit in 1982 at what was then the Burchfield Center at Buffalo State and his work was seen at group shows and solo shows at various galleries in Buffalo and Western New York for the next 35 years.

His sculpture has been exhibited indoors and outdoors at Chautauqua Institution, the Roger Tory Peterson Institute and the UB Anderson Gallery.

His book of art images and commentary, "The Puzzle Has Four Pieces," was awarded Curator's Pick at the Pyramid Atlantic Book Arts Fair in 1997 at the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C.

In the 1980s, he returned to work at the Aquarium of Niagara and established North America's first aquatic horticulture research and award program.

He also acquired a 53-acre property in rural Arkwright in Chautauqua County, where he created a nature preserve and planted more than 1,500 trees.

In the 1990s, he earned certification in environmental geology at the Buffalo Museum of Science and was certified as a teacher by the Seneca Indian Historical Society.

He was recognized for his field work with the Canadian organization PALS (Preservation of Agricultural Lands), for whom he drafted a constitution.

In the mid 1980s, he served on the environmental and planning board in the Town of Sardinia and drew from his knowledge of hydrology to testify at the Chaffee landfill hearings in an effort to protect the aquifer that provides drinking water to the Southern Tier.

As a member of the planning and zoning board in the Town of Arkwright in the late 1990s, he campaigned to delay the introduction of industrial wind turbines and helped establish guidelines for keeping them at a distance from people's houses.

A longtime fan of local music, he met his his wife, Dorothy Foigelman-Holland, the CEO of Ken-Ton Physical Therapy, at Nietzsche's in 1986. They were married in 1996 and had homes in Kenmore and Arkwright.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four sisters, Mary Sion, Peggy Fichter, Fran Bruce and Pat Buonaccorsi; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Sept. 17 in Arkwright.