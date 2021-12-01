Robert J. Riley, 88, social worker and East Lovejoy community activist

April 16, 1933 – Nov. 27, 2021
Robert J. Riley, a social worker and community activist, knew virtually every inch of his East Lovejoy neighborhood.
For his entire life, his home was within three blocks from the house where he was born on an Easter Sunday. He had a newspaper route there as a teen, delivering The Buffalo News door to door for six years.
In later years, he welcomed newcomers moving into Lovejoy, fought to keep the Engine 28 fire hall open and campaigned for street paving and installation of curbs and stop signs.
He died Nov. 27 in his East Lovejoy home at the age of 88. His family said the cause was complications from congestive heart failure.
Difficulties during birth left Mr. Riley partially disabled. He walked with a limp and had limited use of his left hand. Nevertheless, he played doubles on the tennis team at East High School, where he graduated in 1951, and was active in student government.
“He lived a complete and whole life,” his daughter Kathleen Riley said. “He always said people were kind to him because of his disability.”
His success with his newspaper route – he won several sales awards – led his high school guidance counselor to recommend that he study business in college.
After he earned a business degree from the University at Buffalo in 1955, his daughter said, “he found out he wasn’t good at selling stuff.”
He worked various jobs in sales, in factories and in supermarkets while earning master’s degrees in education and social work from UB.
He began as a case worker for the Erie County Department of Social Services in 1963 and helped his clients cope with homelessness, addiction and mental illness.
He got to know Mary Lake, a young woman from the neighborhood, after seeing her at a bus stop and offering her rides to her college classes. They began dating and were married in 1966.
When his children started newspaper routes in the late 1970s, he and his wife filled in for them when they had school activities. He delivered full-time after they grew up and he retired as a caseworker in 1991. He worked for The News until 2003.
Mr. Riley was a longtime member of the Advisory Board for Lovejoy Elderly and Youth, or ABLEY, and the East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighbors, or ELCON.
In the 1960s, he was active in the civil rights movement and protests against the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of the WNY Peace Center and a member of the Congress of Racial Equality, or CORE.
A dedicated parishioner at St. Agnes Catholic Church and St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, he led the Legion of Mary visitation committee for 60 years. In retirement, he comforted the ailing and imprisoned and brought the Eucharist to the homebound.
He and his wife, who was active in the churches and taught at St. Agnes School, were honored with the St. Joseph the Worker Award in 2005.
He also was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a member of the East High School Reunion Committee.
In addition to his wife, survivors include six sons, Michael, Patrick, Daniel, Christopher, Charles and Paul; two daughters, Marybeth Metcalf and Kathleen Riley; a sister, Jane Riley; and 14 grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at noon Saturday in St. Katharine Drexel Church, 135 N. Ogden St.