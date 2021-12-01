Robert J. Riley, 88, social worker and East Lovejoy community activist

After he earned a business degree from the University at Buffalo in 1955, his daughter said, “he found out he wasn’t good at selling stuff.”

He worked various jobs in sales, in factories and in supermarkets while earning master’s degrees in education and social work from UB.

He began as a case worker for the Erie County Department of Social Services in 1963 and helped his clients cope with homelessness, addiction and mental illness.

He got to know Mary Lake, a young woman from the neighborhood, after seeing her at a bus stop and offering her rides to her college classes. They began dating and were married in 1966.

When his children started newspaper routes in the late 1970s, he and his wife filled in for them when they had school activities. He delivered full-time after they grew up and he retired as a caseworker in 1991. He worked for The News until 2003.

Mr. Riley was a longtime member of the Advisory Board for Lovejoy Elderly and Youth, or ABLEY, and the East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighbors, or ELCON.

In the 1960s, he was active in the civil rights movement and protests against the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of the WNY Peace Center and a member of the Congress of Racial Equality, or CORE.