Robert J. Feldman, 69, revered Buffalo bankruptcy attorney

Oct. 12, 1952 – Sept. 18, 2022

Robert J. Feldman, a longtime partner in the Buffalo firm Gross Shuman PC who specialized in business bankruptcy, was an attorney that other lawyers would call.

"A fair amount of Bob’s bankruptcy work came to him as referrals from other attorneys," a tribute to him on the Gross Shuman website said. "That work came because they knew Bob was a man of great integrity who would take care of their clients and work relentlessly to secure the best possible outcome in their legal matter."

When one of his clients was criticized in 1999 for spending on personal items after his business had gone into bankruptcy, Mr. Feldman noted that bankruptcy does not mean someone has to be completely destitute.

"His business would have probably gone under, and his employees would probably be out on the street without jobs, without these bankruptcies," he told Buffalo News reporter Dan Herbeck, adding that his client's family was "essentially living the same lifestyle they did before they filed these cases."

Named a 2022 Attorney of the Year by Best Lawyers in America, Mr. Feldman had been selected for Super Lawyers every year since 2008. He died unexpectedly Sept. 18. He was 69.

Born in Brooklyn, the younger of two boys, he grew up in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School at the age of 16. He earned a bachelor's degree in history in 1973 from Binghamton University and completed his juris doctor degree magna cum laude in 1976 at the University at Buffalo Law School.

Admitted to the bar, he joined Gross Shuman, where he focused on commercial litigation, business bankruptcy law and education law for 45 years. He had been attorney for the Sweet Home and Frontier school boards and a consulting attorney for the Lancaster School Board.

Mr. Feldman was a director of the Bar Association of Erie County, chaired its commercial and bankruptcy law section and worked with the Volunteer Lawyers Project, the Lawyers for Learning program and the assigned counsel program.

He also served as a mediation panel member with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. He gave many lectures on business bankruptcy law for continuing legal education courses, and mentored many other attorneys in his areas of expertise.

He was board member of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and the Buffalo Jewish Federation. He also was a member of the UB Law School Dean's Advisory Council and a past director of the UB Law School Alumni Association.

An Amherst resident since 1980, he was a runner in 5K races and, in recent years, a swimming enthusiast. He enjoyed golf and taking his children skiing, camping and whitewater rafting.

He had a lifelong aptitude for mathematics and statistics, which served him well in his business bankruptcy cases. Having registered a perfect 800 score on the math section of his SAT test, friends called him "Mr. 800."

He often could be seen walking his dog Murphy with the Sunday morning puppy group in Amherst, and near his winter home in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, the former Lisa Becker; a daughter, Sarah Feldman; a son, Samuel; a brother, Steven; and two granddaughters.

There were no services.

A hardcore Buffalo Bills fan, for 20 years he joined three other season-ticket-holding bankruptcy and tax attorneys at the stadium in Orchard Park, brought the grill for their pre-game tailgating and traveled with them to out-of-town playoff games.

“You go into each year not knowing if they’re going to be good or not, but I don’t think any of us worry about it,” he told Michael Petro, writing for Buffalo Business First in 2014. “We know we’re going to have a good time.”