Feb. 5, 1955 – July 12, 2023

Bob Berkman fell in love with the piano as a boy. Not just any piano, but the one his grandparents had in their rec room. It was an old-time player piano, equipped with mechanisms that depressed the keys and reproduced music from rolled-up sheets of paper with holes punched in them.

"There's something magical about seeing the piano play without somebody sitting there," he told Lindsey Gruson of the New York Times in 1993. "You open up the box, take out the roll of paper with nothing but holes in it and suddenly you have live music."

One summer when he was in high school, his brother Mark related, Mr. Berkman convinced his mother to acquire an inoperable player piano, took it apart and made it work again.

Enrolled in a pre-dental program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, he heard about QRS Music Rolls Inc., in Buffalo, the last producer of piano rolls in the nation. He came to the QRS factory on Niagara Street in 1975, showed company president Ramsi Tick a piano roll he made at home and began working there as a summer intern.

He went on to become music director, general manager and vice president of QRS, overseeing production and sales of hundreds of reissues of old recordings and piano roll versions of new songs. Its bestseller in 1992 was the Billy Ray Cyrus hit "Achy Breaky Heart."

He died July 12 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a lengthy illness. He was 68.

Born in Cleveland, Robert J. Berkman took piano lessons as a boy and thought that dentistry would provide him with an income while he pursued his passion for music. After his summer at QRS, he switched his major to theater with a minor in music. QRS hired him full time when he graduated magna cum laude in 1977.

He brought popular pianists such as Peter Nero, Ferrante & Teicher and Marian McPartland to QRS to record performances on piano rolls. In the 1990s, he pioneered the introduction of the Pianomation system, digital technology that used compact discs to play the piano parts.

Mr. Berkman also used piano rolls in his own performances and compositions. He was commissioned to produce rolls for the films "Ragtime," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "Reds," in which he collaborated with composer Stephen Sondheim. One of his tunes, a ragtime-inspired number called "Thorn-Torn Lips," was a hit at the University at Buffalo's North American New Music Festival in 1985 and appeared on several recordings.

He took a break from QRS in 1986 and for two years was special projects coordinator for International Management Group in New York City, where he arranged concert tours for chamber orchestras and famous soloists. He traveled with violinist Itzhak Perlman through Australia and Europe.

Mr. Berkman was acclaimed for his performances on the pianola, such as his June in Buffalo appearance in 2001 at UB. Buffalo News contributing reviewer Geraud MacTaggert wrote:

"(Mr.) Berkman unveiled his 1912 pianola for this concert, a song recital aimed at recreating the parlor/pop song stylings of the early 20th century. Unlike a player piano, the pianola can be hooked up to a regular piano to play punched paper rolls and control pitch and speed.

"Thus (Mr.) Berkman was not only able to simulate Art Tatum playing Harold Arlen's 'Get Happy' and Igor Stravinsky's 'Piano Rag Music' (because those notables 'cut' those rolls), he was able to inject a little humanity into what would have been a purely mechanical exercise."

He retired from QRS in 2010 and devoted his efforts to performing. He was heard as an afternoon classical music host on WNED-FM from November 2013 to September 2018.

He appeared on NPR, the BBC and "Sunday Morning" on CBS. He gave world premieres of the pianola versions of Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf" and Eric Satie's "Parade," which he performed at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Locally he played at Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center, the Burchfield Penney Art Center and what is now the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. He also performed at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, Cornell University and in California at UCLA and Stanford University.

He wrote the player piano appendix for "A Dictionary for the Modern Pianist," published in 2016. He also was co-author of the 2021 book "Ethnic Piano Rolls in the United States," drawing from his research and collection of music from Jewish and other folk traditions.

He amassed a personal library of more than 3,000 piano rolls, some of which he donated to UCLA, with the majority going to the Player Piano Project at Stanford.

A resident of Buffalo's Elmwood Village neighborhood, he also was a collector of devices for reproducing recorded music in vintage formats, including Edison phonographs, Victrolas and 78 rpm records.

He served since 1995 on the artistic committee for the Mikhashoff Trust for New Music, funded by the estate of noted UB pianist Yvar Mikhashoff to encourage innovative piano music. He also was a founding board member of Buffalo String Works, which provides instruments and instruction to young people.

A student of the Yiddish language, he supported KlezKamp, an annual festival of Klezmer music and Yiddish culture in the Catskills, and the National Yiddish Book Center at Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass.

Survivors include his partner, David Mavis; a sister, Laurie Berkman; and a brother, Mark.

Funeral services were held July 14 in Amherst Memorial Chapel, Getzville.