Robert G. Kothe, 79, longtime sports coach and basketball official

Sept. 18, 1942 – Feb. 13, 2022
Robert G. Kothe, a longtime sports coach and game official known to many as “Basketball Bob,” died Feb. 13 in Elderwood of Lancaster after a short illness. He was 79.
Born in Buffalo, the second of three children, he was an all-Western New York football halfback at Cheektowaga High School in 1957 before a compound leg fracture ended his career as a player. He finished at South Park High School after his family moved to South Buffalo.
He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966 and was stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged as a First Class E-4 marksman.
Mr. Kothe began with the City of Buffalo in 1967 as a sanitation engineer and worked on trucks picking up trash until he retired in 1997.
He also started refereeing basketball games in 1967 with the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials. He often was called to work at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf in Buffalo, where he officiated at more than 300 games. Upon the 100th anniversary of the school’s gymnasium in 2016, he was presented with a Community Service Award.
He coached baseball, soccer and basketball from 1961 to 1998. He also ran basketball tournaments at the Babcock Boys and Girls Club.
“He had this special rapport with kids,” his friend Jerry Waldkoëtter said. “It was amazing.”
He led a senior basketball group at Hilbert College, which he helped organize, and played basketball three times a week until he became ill in November.
Mr. Kothe, who never married, developed an enduring friendship with the family of Patrick Marino after he coached Marino and several of his siblings. He rented an apartment from the Marinos in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood and attended many family gatherings. He considered Patrick his adopted step-son and 16 Marino children as his step-grandchildren.
In retirement, he traveled extensively on local and long-distance bus tours with Waldkoëtter, who owns and operates Way to Go Tours. They had a friendly rivalry over basketball.
“I’m from Indiana,” Waldkoëtter said. “I was Oscar Robertson and he was Larry Byrd. We used to have some battles about that, but in our hearts, we knew Michael Jordan was the best.”
Survivors include a half-brother, Donald Barrett; and three nieces.
A celebration of his life will be held March 5 in Carmine’s Restaurant, 9430 Transit Road, East Amherst. RSVPs by Thursday requested.