Robert G. Kothe, 79, longtime sports coach and basketball official

Sept. 18, 1942 – Feb. 13, 2022

Robert G. Kothe, a longtime sports coach and game official known to many as “Basketball Bob,” died Feb. 13 in Elderwood of Lancaster after a short illness. He was 79.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three children, he was an all-Western New York football halfback at Cheektowaga High School in 1957 before a compound leg fracture ended his career as a player. He finished at South Park High School after his family moved to South Buffalo.

He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966 and was stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged as a First Class E-4 marksman.

Mr. Kothe began with the City of Buffalo in 1967 as a sanitation engineer and worked on trucks picking up trash until he retired in 1997.

He also started refereeing basketball games in 1967 with the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials. He often was called to work at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf in Buffalo, where he officiated at more than 300 games. Upon the 100th anniversary of the school’s gymnasium in 2016, he was presented with a Community Service Award.