Robert F. Rohde, 99, a war veteran, banker and dedicated family man

Feb. 15, 1923 – June 2, 2022

Robert Rohde, who died June 2 at the age of 99, believed in three C’s of service: country, community and church.

After he graduated from Riverside High School in 1941, he enlisted in the Civilian Air Patrol, the training unit for what was then the Army Air Corps. They had a makeshift barracks on the second floor of the University of Buffalo’s Lockwood Memorial Library.

“We studied meteorology and navigation and practiced marching in UB’s back parking lot, he told Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel in 2014. “We learned how to fly at the Buffalo Airport.”

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he was activated and trained to be a pilot. He flew 950 combat hours bringing supplies to troops in the jungles of Burma and over the Hump to China and received the Distinguished Flying Cross with three clusters, the Air Medal with four clusters and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.

He continued with the Air Force Reserve as a first lieutenant, was recalled to active duty to attend the Air Force Finance School and was activated again in the Berlin Crisis in 1962. Serving with the 107th Fighter Group at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, he was executive officer of the group. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1983.

In civilian life after the war, he was a pilot with Mutual Air Freight for two years, flying between Buffalo, Rochester and Teterboro, N.J. At the company, he met his bride-to-be, Antoinette P. Tamila, and they were married in Infant of Prague Catholic Church in Cheektowaga in 1949.

Mr. Rohde began his 36-year career as a clerk at Buffalo Savings Bank, which later became Goldome, then served in the Auditing Department and became administrative assistant in Banking Operations.

As he was promoted, he earned an associate's degree in business from UB and graduated from the Graduate School of Savings Banking at Brown University and the Management School at the University of Massachusetts. He became vice president at the main office of Buffalo Savings Bank and in 1980 was elected corporate secretary. He retired in 1985.

Active with the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo, he served as its president and was lieutenant governor of the Niagara Frontier West Division of Kiwanis of New York State. He was honored as Kiwanian of the Year and Executive of the Year in 1981.

After his retirement, he remained dedicated to his beliefs on community and church service by serving as a member of several organizations.

He served on many committees at Infant of Prague Church, where he was chairman of the Catholic Charities appeal, chairman of parish golf tournament, president of the finance committee and a member of the Parish Council. He was a longtime member of the Holy Name Society and Lazarus Society and was active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society for 25 years.

He also was the president of Maryvale Little League and served on the Boy Scout Council of Troop 470 at Infant of Prague. He was a life member of the Leonard Post 6251, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time outdoors. Whether he took his sons golfing at a resort in Pennsylvania or his work friends fishing in Canada, Mr. Rohde maintained a strong connection with nature.

A longtime Lancaster resident, Mr. Rohde was deeply devoted to family life. His son John remembers when his father gathered his children around a table and asked them, “What’s the best thing a father can do for his children?”

As they stared at one another and shared a jumble of answers, Mr. Rohde eventually said, “No. The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.”

Like his father, John is determined to continue upholding familial values and ensuring their safety and security.

“Although they’re 9½ shoes, they’re big ones to fill,” he said.

Mr. Rohde also believed in teaching his children responsibility. John said that he set the precedent that 10% of their earnings from their summer jobs would be contributed toward room and board. Until they moved out, his children followed this rule.

On the night of John’s wedding, Mr. Rohde asked if his son ever wondered what that 10% went towards. Instead of waiting for a response, Mr. Rohde pulled out a check with all of the money John paid toward room and board.

“That's just something you'd never expect to come out, but he did that and I was really, really pleased with that,” John said.

Survivors include three sons, Robert F., John N. and Mark T.; two daughters, Mary Beth Guarasci and Anne M. McKeon, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. June 16 in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, followed by entombment with military honors at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

