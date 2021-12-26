Robert E. Coon, 94, administrator who made major impact at SUNY Fredonia

When Mr. Coon retired in 1991, then-college president Donald A. MacPhee noted: “His impact on the college, through fundamental changes in size, complexity, facilities and service, is unprecedented and extends far beyond his particular areas of responsibility. Over these many years, he became known to many as ‘Mr. Fredonia,’ and brought a unique blend of firm and caring leadership to each and every position he held.”

Born in Silver Creek, one of four boys, he joined the Army Air Corps Enlisted Reserve, the “Acers,” hoping to become a pilot after graduating from Silver Creek High School in 1944. The Army sent him to study at Clemson University, where he played alto saxophone with the Clemson Tiger Dance Band.

Mr. Coon told an interviewer from the Robert H. Jackson Center that in May 1945 “they told us the war was winding down and there was no need for all the pilots. We were all given five days to decide to either join another branch of the service or go into the ground school, the gunnery school or the infantry. And all of us were so damn mad that we decided to go into another branch of the service. I enlisted in the Navy.”