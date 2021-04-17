Robert D. DiCesare Sr., 86, construction supervisor and consultant

On May 28, 1955, Mr. DiCesare married fellow West Side native Marie Scozzaro in Holy Angels Church. He was 20 and she was 17.

Mr. DiCesare spent seven years in the Navy, two active and five in the reserves.

He joined Tops Friendly Markets as a laborer in October 1966. He was promoted to field superintendent and then to director of construction before retiring in 2001. But he was, his son said, "lukewarm to the idea of full-fledged retirement," so he formed his consulting business. His company's major projects included several Dash's Markets.

Mr. DiCesare spent about 20 years as a member of the Newton Abbott Fire Co. in the Town of Hamburg. He served as chief in 1970, as well as several terms as first and second assistant chief between the mid-1960s and the mid-1970s. He also was a catcher on the fire department's softball team.

"The man loved sports, whether participating or viewing," his son said. He periodically held season tickets for the Buffalo Bills, going back to their days in War Memorial Stadium.