Robert D. DiCesare Sr., 86, construction supervisor and consultant

Sept. 11, 1934 – April 6, 2021
When Robert D. DiCesare Sr. retired as director of construction after a 35-year career with Tops Friendly Markets, he wasn't finished working.
He formed a consulting business and worked in construction for about another decade.
And he did it all with only a high school education. Much of his short time at the University at Buffalo "was spent chalking up his cue in the pool hall," said his son, Robert DiCesare Jr., former Buffalo News deputy sports editor.
"Convention would have it that such a cavalier approach to formal education would put one, well, behind the eight-ball on his career journey," his son quipped. But on a construction site, Mr. DiCesare developed encyclopedic knowledge through hands-on experience.
Robert D. DiCesare Sr., known as Bob, died in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo due to complications from past surgeries. The Hamburg resident was 86.
He was born in Buffalo, the youngest of three children of John and Carmel Silvaroli DiCesare.
He graduated in 1952 from Bishop Fallon High School, where he was a bowler, played on the baseball and basketball teams and competed in intramural sports. After his brief college career, Mr. DiCesare began working as a carpenter alongside his father.
On May 28, 1955, Mr. DiCesare married fellow West Side native Marie Scozzaro in Holy Angels Church. He was 20 and she was 17.
Mr. DiCesare spent seven years in the Navy, two active and five in the reserves.
He joined Tops Friendly Markets as a laborer in October 1966. He was promoted to field superintendent and then to director of construction before retiring in 2001. But he was, his son said, "lukewarm to the idea of full-fledged retirement," so he formed his consulting business. His company's major projects included several Dash's Markets.
Mr. DiCesare spent about 20 years as a member of the Newton Abbott Fire Co. in the Town of Hamburg. He served as chief in 1970, as well as several terms as first and second assistant chief between the mid-1960s and the mid-1970s. He also was a catcher on the fire department's softball team.
"The man loved sports, whether participating or viewing," his son said. He periodically held season tickets for the Buffalo Bills, going back to their days in War Memorial Stadium.
In later years, Mr. DiCesare played golf, handball and racquetball, "and his competitiveness remained undiminished," his son said. During one racquetball match against his son, Mr. DiCesare "refused to back off a shot in tight quarters, and his "mighty swing" hit his son's buttocks, "which bore the checkerboard string pattern for weeks," the younger DiCesare said.
"Fortunately for all, he made sure the coast was clear during his two decades teeing it up as a member of Holland Hills Country Club," DiCesare Jr. said. Mr. DiCesare played in the men’s and couples’ leagues, along with weekend games.
An avid reader and history buff, he always had a pile of books on the table adjacent to his easy chair, his son said.
He enjoyed family gatherings, particularly those in his backyard, where "Papa" would entertain the grandchildren with stories and jokes.
He served as an altar boy at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Buffalo during his youth, and in recent years was a funeral server and assistant at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Orchard Park.
In addition to his wife of more than 65 years, Marie, and his son, Mr. DiCesare is survived by two daughters, Michelle Richardson and Angela Pearson; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass was offered April 14 in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Orchard Park.