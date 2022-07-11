Robert "Bob" Geiger, 83, standout baseball player with varied career

Dec. 13, 1938 – Feb. 6, 2022

Robert "Bob" Geiger, a member of the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame whose varied career took him across the country, died unexpectedly Feb. 6 at his home in Highlandville, Mo., near Branson. He was 83.

Born in Lackawanna, his lifelong love of sports was inspired by his mother Eleanor, who played in a women's professional softball league, and his uncle Paul Geiger, who played with the Eden town baseball team and served as his coach.

He first lived in Langford and attended SS. Peter and Paul School after his family moved to Hamburg. After another move, he went to junior and senior high school in Eden.

A standout left-handed pitcher, he began playing varsity baseball as a sophomore, chalking up two of the team's three victories that year. He became engaged to a junior, Sally Todd, during his senior year and they were married after he graduated in 1957.

He worked at the Loblaws supermarket in Hamburg and continued to play baseball, pitching and playing first base with the Hamburg town team. After a couple of years, he was lured to the Boston town team, one of the leading local municipal nines, by its manager. Later he became manager of that team. He was inducted into the WNY Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

he also was a classic league left-handed bowler, maintaining an average in the high 220s for many years. He continued to bowl in a senior league until last summer.

Mr. Geiger worked at the Bethlehem Steel plant, then had a Charles Chips franchise, delivering tins of potato chips and other snacks to homes on the Southern Tier.

After working briefly in Rochester, he moved to Chicago, where he became vice president of Country Style magazine, which catered to country music fans, and met regularly with stars in Nashville and California.

“He loved people, he was very outgoing,” his sister Carol Geiger Gates said. “My mother loved people, loved talking with them, and that’s where I think he got his drive.”

When the magazine closed in the mid 1980s, he lived and worked for a time in Texas, then moved to the Hudson River town of Saugerties, where he and a friend owned a construction company.

He returned home to Eden when his father died in 1997 and was a caregiver for his mother for seven years. He then moved to Missouri to be close to one of his daughters and his former wife.

Having inherited a large collection of his father’s vintage baseball cards, he opened a store selling baseball cards and classic comic books.

In addition to his former wife and his sister, survivors include two daughters, Deanna Geiger Zolnowski and Kim Geiger Cooper; a son, Jimmy; a brother, Michael Riley; and six grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held in August at St. Martin's Cemetery in Langford.