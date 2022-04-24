Rita M. Dixon, 96, teacher with a love of languages

Oct. 19, 1925 – April 21, 2022

Rita M. Dixon had a love of languages. She took Latin and Greek at South Park High School and learned Russian in night classes at Canisius College.

A 1963 article about her in the Buffalo Courier-Express noted that how after a 20-year quest she was about to earn a bachelor’s degree while raising seven children. One way she studied, the article said, was by posting Russian words on a bulletin board in her kitchen and learning a new one every time she passed by.

She went on to study Russian at Leningrad University and Moscow University and taught the language, along with psychology and social studies at Kenmore West High School from 1967 to 1979.

“She was a real student,” her daughter Marilyn Zahm said. “She was somebody who loved to learn her entire life.”

She died April 21 in her home in Clarence. Her family said the cause was congestive heart failure. She was 96.

Born Rita M. Russo in Buffalo, the second of six children, she was a 1941 graduate of South Park High School. Unable to afford to attend college full-time, she worked in a bank and began taking night classes at Canisius.

She married Navy officer James G. Dixon on Aug. 24, 1946, after he returned from submarine service in World War II, and continued studies at Canisius while raising her children. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in 1963 and later completed her master’s degree there. She was a member of the DiGamma Honor Society. Later she served as president of the Canisius College Alumnae Association and was a director of the Alumnae Study Club.

After she retired from teaching, Mrs. Dixon received a certificate in pastoral studies from Christ the King Seminary and taught religious instruction and children’s liturgy at St. Amelia Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda.

She also was a member of the Parish Council at St. Amelia, chaired the Evangelization Committee at St. Amelia, was a lector at Mass and was active in the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) program.

A resident of Transit Point Senior Apartments in recent years, she did the layman’s reading at the monthly Mass offered there by the priest from nearby St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Swormville.

She and her husband traveled extensively and for several years spent part of their winters in the south of Spain. They visited many countries in Europe and around the Mediterranean, including Jordan, where she saw one of her great-grandsons baptized on the banks of the Jordan River. She went to the Soviet Union and Russia 10 times and made friends with whom she corresponded. Her daughter said she became so fluent that she gave directions to people on the Moscow subway.

She also was a duplicate bridge player with women’s groups and at senior centers.

Survivors include three sons, Robert, James P. and Mark; three daughters, Marilyn Zahm, Carolyn Sutton and Helene Dixon; two sisters, Sister Patricia Russo, OSF; and Judith Gurgol; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Her husband, a teacher and assistant superintendent in the Maryvale School District in Cheektowaga, died in 2011. Her older brother, Louis J. Russo Sr., who died in 2015, was deputy county executive under Edward J. Rutkowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Friday in St. Amelia Church, 210 St. Amelia Drive at Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.